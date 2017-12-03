7 NAZ Suns score in double figures, beat Magic 128-105

For the first time this season, seven different Northern Arizona Suns players scored in double figures, leading a balanced attack to a 128-105 win over the Lakeland Magic Saturday.

Askia Booker (22), Josh Gray (22) and Derrick Jones Jr. (21) each scored 20 or more points in the Suns’ road win, as the team wrapped up a four-game road trip 2-2.

The first half was close between the Suns (5-6) and Magic (6-5). Both teams were at 35 after the opening quarter and Lakeland took a one-point lead into the locker room after shooting 7-of-14 from beyond the arc. There were 13 lead changes and 10 ties in the first half alone.NAZ went on a 10-0 run to start the second half and the team never looked back.

The Suns scored on six of their first seven possessions in the third quarter. After the 10-0 run, the Suns never led by less than eight points.

The Suns won consecutive games by 20 or more points after not having a single one of their first nine contests decided by double-digits. They shot a season-high 53.8 percent from the field (49-of-91).