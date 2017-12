Birth announcements: Dec. 5, 2017

Hunter Reede Deangelis, a 9 lb. boy, was born Monday, Nov. 20 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Lana and Aaron Deangelis of Prescott Valley.

Alexandrya Skye Ann Gaskill, a 7 lb. 1 oz. girl, was born Friday, Nov. 17 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Stephany and Cliff Gaskill of Chino Valley.

Aaron Gabriel Islas, a 6 lb., 13 oz. boy, was born Thursday, Nov. 23 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Gabriela Diaz Castillo and Jesus Martinez Islas of Prescott.

Julia Marie Kaluhiokalani, a 6 lb., 13 oz. girl, was born Friday, Nov. 17 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Melissa and Richard Kaluhiokalani of Prescott.

Karley Maxine Knox, a 7 lb., 13 oz. girl, was born Thursday, Nov. 16 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Katie and Kevin Knox of Prescott.

Obidiah Walker Krohn, a 9 lb., 7 oz. boy, was born Saturday, Nov. 18 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kristin and Brian Krohn of Prescott Valley.

Olivia Emma Martinez, a 7 lb., 12 oz. girl, was born Friday, Nov. 17 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alexis and Miguel Martinez of Prescott Valley.

Kyler Alan Piccinini, a 6 lb. 13 oz. boy and Savannah Rae Piccinini, a 6 lb. 12 oz. girl, were born Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alyssa Parr and Zachariah Piccinini of Mayer.

Abraham Rahman, an 8 lb., 3 oz. boy, was born Monday, Nov. 20 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Roushan Ara Mazumder and Matiur Rahman of Dewey.

Caleb James Rodriguez, a 6 lb., 4 oz. boy, was born Friday, Nov. 17 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah and Aaron Rodriguez of Prescott Valley.

Nathaniel Kai Schafer, an 8 lb., 11 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kithira and Jesse Schafer of Prescott.