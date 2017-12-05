Mayer truck driver one of 2 killed in Illinois wrong-way crash

A truck driver from Mayer was killed Dec. 2 when his truck was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 57 in Effingham, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police.
Richard P. Messerve, 68, was headed north on I-57 when, police said, a sedan driven by an 83-year-old woman, going south in the northbound lanes, struck the Freightliner.
The car was thrown around the truck, and sustained damage to the front end and driver’s side.
The truck overturned and struck a guard rail. Messerve was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car’s driver was flown to a trauma center, and was pronounced dead as well. Effingham is about 100 miles northeast of St. Louis, Missouri.
