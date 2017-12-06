Cordes Lakes turns out to light up its tree

You can tell Christmas is coming soon when the various organizations around town are having tree lighting. The yard at the Community Center was brimming with children (and adults) waiting for Santa to throw the switch. But when Santa arrived, he was bombarded by children wanting hugs and time to tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

It didn’t take long for the sun to set and for Santa to put his hand on the big red button, as the crowd counted down from ten. And the tree didn’t disappoint anyone as it brilliantly lit up the roof to ohs and ahs.



Residents thanked the three tree-makers for creating such a beautiful tree, and Santa for pushing the button to light it, along with those who created and served cookies and hot chocolate. This was a fun start to the Christmas festivities.