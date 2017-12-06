Prep Basketball: Bradshaw Mountain nabs 1st win, beats Greenway 52-46

Bradshaw Mountain’s boys’ basketball team tallied its first win of the 2017-18 season on Wednesday night, dropping Greenway, 52-46, in Phoenix.

With the victory, the Bears own a 1-9 overall record. They are 1-4 in power-point games.

Bradshaw Mountain jumped out to a substantial 22-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, something that the Bears had struggled to do in their first nine games.

Travis Lamb led Bradshaw Mountain with 12 points and seven rebounds. Ben Petro followed with 11 points and six rebounds. Zach Wilder scored a team-high 13 points, and Jeff Walker registered nine points on three 3-pointers.

“It was a nice team effort, and everybody did their job,” Bears assistant coach Blair Hillig said. “We were pleased to get a win.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain (0-2 Grand Canyon region) will play host to region foe Lee Williams of Kingman at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at Gary Kunow Gym in Prescott Valley.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.