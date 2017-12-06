Preps: Bears’ grapplers go 2-1 at home multiple

The Bradshaw Mountain wrestling squad finished with a 2-1 record at its home multiple meet Wednesday afternoon at Gary Kunow Gym in Prescott Valley, losing only to eventual team champion Liberty.

Liberty of Peoria went 3-0, followed by the second-place Bears, third-place Cactus Shadows (1-2) and fourth-place Independence (0-3).

Bradshaw Mountain’s dual wins came against Independence (72-12 score) and Cactus Shadows (54-20). Liberty beat the Bears, 70-6.

Individual standouts for Bradshaw Mountain included David Medevielle, who compiled a 3-0 record (12-6 overall), and Daniel Medevielle, who went 2-1 (15-3).

“In spite of our overall inexperience [one senior and two juniors in the lineup], we continue to hang tough and improve,” Bears coach Brad Grauberger said. “I’m pleased with that.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain will grapple in the Chandler Prep Invitational at noon Friday, Dec. 8.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.