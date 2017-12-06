Prescott Valley in Brief: Let’s talk PV budget at open houses

Let’s talk PV budget at open houses

Ask town staff how Prescott Valley council spends taxpayers dollars at any one of four Open Houses that take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the following dates and places:

• Monday, Dec. 11, at Granville Vista Point Community Church, 4401 N. Tuscany Way.

• Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Prescott Valley Public Library, third floor Crystal Room.

• Wednesday, Jan. 10, at StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 N. StoneRidge Dr.

• Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Dr.

Staff will be available to answer budget questions and concerns. No formal presentations are given; you can come and go any time.

Representatives from PV Volunteer Central also are available to discuss possible opportunities to find a perfect fit for residents to volunteer.

For more information about the Open Houses, call 928-759-3100.

Learn about water resources Dec. 6

Join Prescott Valley officials and learn about the impact of growth on water resources from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Dr.

Water Resources Manager John Munderloh and Utilities Director Neil Wadsworth will give an informative presentation about water delivery and treatment systems, water supplies and water quality.

Cordes Lakes Library expands hours

The Public Library schedule is increasing from 24 hours and 5 days per week to 44 hours and 6 days per week, an expansion of more than 45 percent.

The Yavapai County Free Library District is pleased to provide more service to library patrons in the Cordes area. Due to improved operational efficiencies, the District was able to make these changes: Starting Dec. 4, the new schedule will be:

• Monday – Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn about basic printmaking?

Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a free four-week class from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays (Jan. 4-25). This course will explore basic printmaking skills to create and print. Using hand printing methods, alongside a small flatbed printing press, you will have access to printing a series of personalized handmade cards.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the library’s Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E Civic Circle. For more information call 928-759-6189.

This LSTA project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

December holiday “wrap-up” sale

Shop for last minute holiday bargains at Casa Senior Center, located at 9360 Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley.

This exciting event will be held Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 12, 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Stay for lunch $5. Call 928-772-3337 for additional information.

Gun raffle to benefit police department

The Prescott Valley Police Department is raising funds through a gun raffle. The prize is an American .45 Pro Compact model 08645 handgun with a $5 ticket, or five for $20. The Prescott Valley Police Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit, is selling tickets, with the drawing taking place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

Ticket buyers must be an Arizona resident age 21 or older, and must legally qualify to purchase and own a handgun. The new gun, worth $540, and certificate will be processed through a local gun shop.

Call Kay after 2 p.m. at 928-775-4002 or email pvpolicefundation@gmail.com.

All proceeds benefit the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Information provided by the PV Police Foundation.

Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley seeks residents who are willing to serve in these positions:

Municipal Property Corporation Board

This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the Town. Related experience is desirable. Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Library Board of Trustees

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Arts and Culture Commission

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the building board of appeals, library board of trustees and arts and culture commission.

Blood drive at St. Luke’s

Give blood, get pizza. Make your appointment now to donate blood on Wednesday, Dec. 6, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. When you give blood, you will receive a voucher for a free 14-inch cheese pizza, donated by Streets of New York. To schedule an appointment, please visit www.bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: StLukesEC). If you have questions, please Contact Charlotte Willman at 928-778-4499 or Darrell Anderson at 928-710-8932. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott (near the airport, at 89 and Ruger Road).

Peter, Paul & Mary Christmas experience

Just in time for the holiday season, the Prescott area’s own popular Peter, Paul, and Mary tribute group, MacDougal Street West, will be offering A Peter, Paul & Mary Christmas Holiday Experience at the Adult Center of Prescott on Wednesday, Dec. 6. This ninety minute show will showcase many of the songs from Peter, Paul and Mary’s The Holiday Concert and many of their greatest year round hits.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. show at 1280 E. Rosser St. The ticket price is $15 each (cash only) at the door or only $12 if purchased online at www.macdougalstreetwest.bpt.me.

Stocking stuffer

Registration is now open for booth space at the Last-Minute Non-Profit Stocking-Stuffer Bazaar, to be held Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Prescott Activity Center, 824 East Gurley. All nonprofit agencies, clubs, school or scout groups are invited to participate. For more information, visit www.Stocking-Stuffer-Bazaar.com.

Free Christmas concert

Capture more of the Christmas spirit this season by attending the 6th Annual Community Christmas Concert and Nativity Display. The live concert will feature traditional music celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

This free concert and singing celebration is hosted by the Prescott Valley Arizona Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 in the LDS Stake Center Chapel located at 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway in Prescott Valley near the intersection of Highway 89A and Viewpoint Drive.

The program will include a choir and orchestra under the direction of Glennis Miller. The public will be invited to join the choir in the singing of traditional Christmas carols.

The doors open at 5:45 p.m. to view nativity sets from around the world. Refreshments will be served after the program.

Democratic Women fundraiser

The Democratic Women of the Prescott Area (DWPA) are hosting their annual Holiday Fundraising Party, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Hassayampa Inn, Marina Room. This year’s guest speaker is Joseline Mata, Vice Chair Arizona Democratic Party and President of the College Democrats of America.

The biggest DWPA fundraising event of the year begins with a silent auction from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a traditional Italian buffet dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m.