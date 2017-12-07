G League: ‘Airplane Mode’ waived by Suns

After converting Mike James’ two-way contract into a standard NBA deal Thursday, the Phoenix Suns were forced to make a roster move, leaving Northern Arizona Suns’ fan-favorite Derrick Jones Jr. the odd man out.

The former UNLV standout and second-year Suns player was placed on waivers Thursday afternoon, giving the other 29 NBA clubs 48 hours to place a claim on him.

If no NBA team claims “Airplane Mode,” Jones will become a free agent and can sign with anyone, including the NBA Gatorade League.

If he does so, Northern Arizona will have first rights using the “In-Season Continuity Rule.”

It states, “If a player under either a standard NBA contract or two-way contract plays 10 or more games for a G League team and is subsequently waived by the NBA team, in the event such a player signs a G League contract in the same season, such player will be presented first to that G League team.”

“With only 15 NBA rosters spots allowed, not counting two-ways, we needed to free up a spot in order to sign Mike James,” Northern Arizona general manager Louis Lehman said in an email Thursday night. “This was an extremely difficult decision that was thoroughly analyzed and resulted in us waiving Derrick.”

Since Jones was under NBA contract with Phoenix, his status within the organization is based on their roster needs, not Northern Arizona’s. Players like Askia Booker, Shaquille Harrison or Xavier Silas, for example, all signed NBA Gatorade League contracts, which Northern Arizona owns the rights to.

Jones is “very well liked” by the organization, Lehman said, but the move was simply necessary since Phoenix would not likely part ways with young players like Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss or Josh Jackson.

“Should [Jones] clear waivers, he is a player we would like to continue to develop and grow with the NAZ Suns if the opportunity presents itself,” Lehman said.

Northern Arizona head coach Cody Toppert said the club will take a “next man up” approach, adding players like Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson, Shaquille Harrison, Malik Dime or even Eric Stuteville will be called upon to step up.

“First of all, we lose a great kid, a great personality in terms of how he gets along with everyone. We lose a dynamic player that can change the game on the defensive end and can erase mistakes, a player that can make momentum-changing plays that essentially life everyone around him,” Toppert said during a phone interview from Los Angeles on Thursday night.

“No question, we’ll miss him,” Toppert added.

Phoenix’ roster now remains at 16 players, including the two-way contract of Alec Peters, who is 37th overall in the league at 18 points per game and has spent the entire season in Prescott Valley.

James becomes the first player in NBA history to have his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA contract. Two-way contracts were introduced in the offseason as a way for NBA clubs to carry two more players on their roster for development reasons.

Jones averaged 15.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 11 games with Northern Arizona (5-7) this season.

