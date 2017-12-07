Player Feature: Josh Gray shines despite hardships

EDITOR'S NOTE: Every Friday in the sports section of The Daily Courier, a Northern Arizona Suns player is scheduled to be featured throughout the season. Find them all online at dCourier.com.

Don’t judge Northern Arizona Suns reserve point guard Josh Gray by his proverbial cover.

On first impression, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Lake Charles, Louisiana, native seems reserved. But once you get to know him, the façade fades, and the 24-year-old’s passion for basketball unfolds.

Yes, Gray has a chip on his shoulder. You’d be quick to forgive him, though.

Gray’s in the midst of his second season with the NBA Gatorade League Suns after making the 2016-17 team as a “local tryout.” Last season, Gray sparkled, averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in 50 games, including nine starts.

“Last year I was just looking at guys who got called up [to the NBA], and some of the better point guards in this league,” Gray said from Suns practice Dec. 5. “And I would always tell myself through my ups and downs – because I had a lot of downs coming into my rookie year adjusting to this level – and I’d say, ‘Well, if these GMs and these scouts hound these guys, they haven’t seen an ounce of what I can bring to the table.’”

Gray competed for three college programs in four seasons, including Texas Tech (2012-13), Odessa College of Texas (2013-14) and Louisiana State (2014-16), where he graduated in interdisciplinary studies.

After leaving Texas Tech, Gray led the NJCAA in scoring as an All-American sophomore at Odessa, a Division I junior college, averaging 33.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 29 games. Gray played his final two collegiate seasons at LSU, where, as a senior, he scored 5.4 points per game in 32 contests and fell into obscurity.

At that juncture, Gray’s agent told him he had one option: Fly to D League (now Gatorade League) workouts and “get your name and your buzz back on.” That he did.

COMMITMENT

Over the summer, Gray polished his game. He turned off the TV and didn’t socialize. He shed pounds by becoming a vegan.

Gray was a gym rat, too, shooting hoops while his three younger brothers shagged balls. He matured while working on his “court awareness.”

“He’s just progressed as a person. Period,” Suns starting shooting guard Xavier Silas said. “He understands that the way he is going to be successful is being a true point guard and getting people involved. Every time he gets an opportunity, he does a good job with it, and he takes everything serious.”

One difference between the Gray of 2016-17 and the Gray of 2017-18 is his willingness to lead as the backup to Askia Booker.

“He’s a lot more vocal than he was last year, which is big in being a point guard, who is usually the leader of the team,” Booker said. “You can hear his voice almost every single day, whether it be in the locker room, whether it be on the court, during a game. He’s always speaking. And it’s not just talk to talk. There’s substance to it.

“On top of that, he’s playing out of his mind.”

First-year Northern Arizona coach Cody Toppert installed a new offense for the team, which caters to Gray’s strengths. Through 12 games this season, Northern Arizona owns a 5-7 record. Five of its seven losses have been by a margin of 1 point, 2 points (twice), 3 points and 4 points.

Gray’s averaging 18.1 points, 5.7 assists, three rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest.

“Us going to an ‘extreme pace in space’ type of an offense, up-tempo, it’s actually flown right up his alley,” Toppert said. “Josh eats up space like nobody I’ve ever seen. He’s able to get downhill, he’s able to get by big guys, he’s able to turn corners, create opportunities for himself at the rim. The next level for him has been the recent adjustment to his ability to draw defenders and find open receivers. The future is bright for him.”

PERSEVERENCE

Every preseason, G League teams offer players who may have fallen through the cracks the chance to earn invitations to training camp and claim roster spots.

Of the four local tryouts invited to last season’s Northern Arizona camp, only Gray remains this year. It’s a testament to his perseverance.

Born in Lake Charles on Sept. 9, 1993, Gray spent most of his childhood in the projects before relocating to Houston with his family in high school. The 2010 census revealed 21 percent of Lake Charles’ population of 72,000 lived below the poverty line.

Gray’s mother, one of his brothers and two of his best friends died in Lake Charles when he was a teen. His mom passed away from pancreatic cancer. One of his brothers was shot and killed.

“Half of my drive and my motivation and my grit comes from my environment and the way I grew up, and all of the family members and friends that I lost,” Gray said.

Basketball probably saved Gray’s life. He was a coveted prospect coming out of high school. At the time, Gray lived with his grandmother and his older brother, who’s now incarcerated.

Gray’s served as an example of what an inner-city African-American male can achieve despite his circumstances. He’s as proud of earning his degree from LSU as he is of his accomplishments in basketball.

When his hoops career ends, Gray wants to establish a mentoring/educational program for children in poverty-stricken environments in Lake Charles.

On Jan. 15, Gray’s significant other of 4-1/2 years will deliver their baby boy into the world in Prescott. Gray will have a chance to give his son a better childhood.

“I’m super-excited about that,” Gray said.

