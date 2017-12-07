Prep Soccer: Bradshaw girls top Saguaro 3-2

Bradshaw Mountain’s girls’ soccer team trailed Saguaro, 1-0, within the first 20 seconds of regulation Thursday night in Scottsdale, but the Bears would rally for a 3-2 win.

This was the second straight victory for the Bears, who improved to 3-1-1 overall and 1-0 in power-point contests.

Bears coach John Sterling said a defensive error handed the Sabercats the early advantage. Bradshaw Mountain would keep its cool, though, when late in the first half Julie Sarno scored the equalizer on an assist from Serena Peleaz.

The second half was a different story for the visitors, however, who scored two goals within the first 20 minutes off the feet of Marissa Archer and Carmen DeAlba, respectively.

A late lapse would trim the Bears’ lead to 3-2 with about 10 minutes left in regulation before they took control.

“This was a very physical game that tested our capacity to keep our cool,” Sterling said. “We dominated possession with our passing game, but, like last year, we couldn’t generate a lot of goals.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain will play its next three matches at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley. Those contests include ones versus Higley of Gilbert on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Cactus Shadows of Cave Creek on Thursday, Dec. 14, and Peoria on Monday, Dec. 18. Kickoff for those matches is scheduled for 6 p.m.

