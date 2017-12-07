Prep Soccer: Brandon Fischer records hat trick, Bears upset Saguaro

Five days removed from an impressive third-place finish at the annual Alliance Tournament Dec. 2 in Prescott, the Bradshaw Mountain boys’ soccer team has now won two straight power-point matches after upsetting Saguaro, 3-2, in a 4A showdown Thursday night.

With the victory at a cold Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley, the Bears upped their record to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in power-point matches, which help determine seeding into the state tournament in late January and early February.

The Sabercats of Scottsdale, who advanced to the state semifinals last winter as the No. 2 seed, are even at 1-1 in power-point matches.

“It was a well-fought out game – Bradshaw played defense very well, and offensively we weren’t in tune,” Saguaro coach Nagui Sabbagh said. “Things didn’t work out today [Thursday]. I don’t know if my kids were slow because of the cold or whatever. They just weren’t awake until the second half.

“We didn’t play well as a whole. You could tell Bradshaw wanted it a little bit more than we did.”

Bradshaw Mountain senior forward Brandon Fischer registered a hat trick of three goals against Saguaro. He staked the Bears to a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute on an assist from Gerry Sotelo. A few minutes later, Saguaro’s Sean Stafford drilled home the equalizer.

Tied 1-1 at halftime, Fischer handed the hosts the lead for good in the second half when he headed in the go-ahead goal in the 49th minute on a well-placed corner kick from Ruben Gonzalez.

“I’m going to honestly say that the weather was a big thing for us,” said Gonzalez, referencing the 40-degree temps and a light, chilly wind. “We’re used to it. They weren’t. And we took that advantage. We knew how fast we could play with this type of weather and how not to get tired. We just took it to them. They weren’t expecting it, and we got them worn down.”

No more than a minute or so after his tally in the 49th, Fischer iced the match on a penalty kick that he lined sharply into the right corner of the net.

“At the beginning of the game we all agreed that we wanted to start high and start pressuring the other team hard, and get them off their feet,” Fischer said. “And they obviously weren’t ready for that.”

Added Gonzalez, “As you could tell in the second half, they slowed down, and that’s when we scored two goals. We knew that they were going to be a challenge.”

Leading 3-1, the Bears continued to dominate possession until the final two minutes of regulation.

Saguaro’s Bryan Hernandez lined in a pretty shot from 30 yards out on an assist from Zack Casalena to add some late drama. But Bradshaw Mountain would hold on in the waning moments for the 3-2 final.

The Bears lost 4-3 to Saguaro last season with a senior-laden lineup. They have only two seniors in 2017-18.

“We’re working on possession, particularly in the attacking third, and not panicking once we get it deep,” first-year Bradshaw Mountain coach Bruce Giles said. “And they’re doing a good job on that. We just have some very high-quality players. I feel very good about them.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain visits Higley of Gilbert (2-0 in power-point matches) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, for another 4A clash. Both teams lost in the first round of the 4A tournament last winter.

Saguaro will play its third match in four days when it hosts defending 4A state champion Coronado of Scottsdale (1-0) tonight at 6.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.