NAZ Suns’ 4th quarter woes continue in loss to Knicks

Just like on Friday night, the first three quarters went relatively well for the Northern Arizona Suns, but they couldn’t keep it going in the fourth quarter.

On Sunday, the Suns were outscored 36-17 in the final frame in their 123-103 loss to the Westchester Knicks at the Prescott Valley Event Center, scoring their season low in points for the period.

The Suns (5-9) led by one at halftime, thanks largely to the play of Mike Young, who had 14 points in the first half. He finished with Northern Arizona’s lone double-double, recording 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting and nine rebounds.

The Knicks (11-5) jumped out to a hot start to the second half, going on a 13-0 run to open the quarter through the first two-and-a-half minutes. It was close early in the fourth, but after Westchester led 98-92, the Knicks went on a 16-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Xavier Silas also scored 20 points for the Suns, hitting six 3-pointers. He has now made a three-pointer in 16 straight games, matching the longest streak of his career.

Alec Peters scored 16 points, Askia Booker chipped in with 13 points, eight assists and three steals, while Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson had 12 points, eight assists, two blocks and two steals.

Westchester’s Trey Burke led all scorers with 30 points, his third 30+ point game of the season.

UP NEXT

The Suns host the Santa Cruz Warriors at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.