NAZ Suns nearly set point margin league record, rout Warriors 138-94

Xavier Silas scored a game-high 23 points on seven 3-pointers, Isaiah Canaan added 18 points in his club debut and the Northern Arizona Suns hit 23 3-pointers in a 138-94 rout over Santa Cruz on Tuesday night.

Is is the first win at home in more than a month for Northern Arizona (6-9), which at one point led by 54 points in the fourth quarter.

The NBA Gatorade League record for margin of victory is 56 set by Raptors 905 in a 136-80 win over Texas on Feb. 5, 2016.

Silas, who started and played just 17 minutes, was 7 of 13 from beyond the arc and hit four straight 3-pointers late in the third quarter, his fourth putting the Suns up 106-55 with 1:19 to play in the period.

“It’s one that we really needed,” Silas said about the club’s win, adding the Warriors (10-7) are no push over.

“That’s a team with 10 wins in this league, and we have shown we can beat teams, including L.A., so just to finish it out, that’s a good feeling for the team, and a good step in the right direction,” Silas said.

The former Northern Illinois standout’s first 3-pointer gave the Suns a 9-5 lead at the 10:05 mark in the first quarter, making it 17-straight games Silas has knocked down the long-distance shot, a career high.

Northern Arizona, which shot 52.6 percent from the field (50 of 95) and out-rebounded Santa Cruz 47-42, never trailed after trading buckets with the Warriors early in the first quarter.

Askia Booker scored 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field in 24 minutes off the bench. Damion Lee led the Warriors in scoring with 20 points.

Santa Cruz was without the services of leading scorer Quinn Cook (25.1 points per game), who received a call up last week to Golden State to fill in for the injured Stephen Curry.

TRADE

Hours before Tuesday night’s contest with the Warriors, Suns brass completed a trade sending their 2018 first round pick to the Agua Caliente Clippers in exchange for Canaan.

The former Murray State standout played in 39 games for the Chicago Bulls a year ago, and said he’s “looking forward” to playing in Prescott Valley.

“It’s been crazy. Mostly just traveling from Houston to here, then the hour drive from Phoenix up here to play a game after landing this morning,” Canaan said about the last 24 hours. “It was worth it to be able to get out there and play, and play with a bunch of guys that have been working hard all season. I went out there and had fun.”

Canaan will certainly challenge Booker and Josh Gray for minutes at the guard position for the Suns moving forward.

AIRPLANE MODE RETURNS

Derrick Jones Jr., who recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in his return to Prescott Valley on Tuesday night, said the last week has been a “humbling” experience for him.

“It’s always good to be back in uniform playing. … It’s making me more motivated to go out there and get what I know I deserve,” said Jones, who played 27 minutes off the bench for head coach Cody Toppert and hit three 3-pointers.

The former UNLV standout was waived by the Phoenix Suns last week after they converted Mike James’ two-way contract to a standard NBA deal.

That forced the Suns’ hand to make a roster move, and Jones was the odd man out. He said it was a difficult 48 hours waiting to see if another NBA club would pluck him off waivers.

“I was talking to my agent almost every second of the day and just seeing what’s best for me,” Jones said.

When no NBA team came calling, Jones signed into the G League on Tuesday morning. And since the Suns had first rights because he played 10 games with the club this season, Northern Arizona selected him from the available player pool.

“We just decided I’m going to stay here and play a little bit longer. Just see if I can get a call up,” Jones said.

Jones said he did not look overseas for another opportunity.

“That wasn’t an option for me,” Jones said.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona hits the road for a three-game stretch beginning in Iowa on Friday, Dec. 15. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

The Suns are scheduled to make stops in Texas and Oklahoma City before returning to Prescott Valley to host Oklahoma City three days before Christmas on Friday, Dec. 22. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier, the Prescott Valley Tribune and the Chino Valley Review. Follow him on Twitter at @SportsWriter52 or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call (928) 445-3333, ext. 1106.