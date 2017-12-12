Suspect shot by Prescott Valley police officer released from hospital

A man shot by a Prescott Valley police officer on Dec. 5 was discharged from a Phoenix hospital Tuesday, Dec. 12 and taken into custody, PVPD spokesman Sgt. Jason Kaufman said.

Aaron C. Johnson, 34, of Prescott Valley, confronted SWAT officers serving a search warrant for narcotics at about 6 p.m. at an apartment in the 5700 block of Market Street, wearing body armor and pointing a gun at them, Kaufman said.

“As a result of the suspect’s actions, the suspect was shot by police Det. Daniel Eller,” Kaufman said. Johnson was flown to a Phoenix trauma center, where he recovered until Tuesday’s release.

After being discharged, Johnson was immediately taken to the Maricopa County jail, where he was booked on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of child abuse, five counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, misconduct involving weapons, and misconduct involving body armor.