Corridor Calendar: Week of 12-13-17

Special events

Harry Potter Activities at the Cordes Lakes Library will continue on Fridays in December. Make magic wands, Nimbus brooms for Quidditch and Sorting hat to distinguish Hufflepuffs from Gryffindors. Come have fun and learn more about Harry Potter.

Don’t forget to call the Cordes Lakes Community Center to get your home registered for the Christmas House Lighting contest or to enter the Light Parade. Prizes will be awarded at Cookies With Santa. Call 928-632-9769 and leave a message. You MUST be registered to win.

Dec. 4 started NEW HOURS at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Monday through Thursday is from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday/Saturday opens at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Many new activities are planned so watch for coming library events.

Dec. 15 is the date to make snowglobes at the Cordes Lakes Library.

Cookies With Santa will be held at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, starting at 4 p.m. with the Electric Parade following at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the Home Decorating and Light Parade winners, but you MUST be registered to be considered. Call 928-632-9769 or pick up the registration form at the Center.

Meals on Wheels Cookie Party will be Sunday, Dec. 17, at Bensch Ranch Club House on Highway 69 from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring some cookies to share and some for Meals on Wheels to distribute to their clients. Don’t bake? Bring some cash to drop in the kitty. There will be hot chocolate, caroling, Santa for the kids and lots of fun. Benefits Mayer Area Meals on Wheels.

Spirit Paint & Sip will hold the last class of the year at the ’50s Diner on Dec. 19. Cost is $25 for supplies and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This includes supplies and instructions to make that special gift.

Dec. 20 and 28 are the dates for produce at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Sign-up is at 7 a.m. and the doors close at 9 a.m.

U.S. Flag retirement — A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

Weekly events

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Rock Painting and Crafts every Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Come learn how to make something new.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

Monthly events

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 S. Highway 69.

American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center.