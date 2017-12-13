Flags fly for Pearl Harbor Day

Neither snow, nor rain, nor gloom of night ...



With the high winds and winter temperatures finally arriving, it was difficult going for the flag raising for Pearl Harbor Day. But American Legion Post 122 and its community supporters were out in parkas, scarves and gloves to get those flags up to support our veterans on Dec. 7.

Although the Post had four World War II veterans on the roster, they are now down to one, but Ron Johnson, Post 122 commander, still attends during the flag raising.



It is with great pride that the Post raises the flags on commemorative military days.