HUSD Student of the Week: Mikey

I am proud to nominate Coyote Springs Elementary School’s Mikey Jones for Student of the Week. Mikey is a consistent role model for our school’s PAWS expectations. He is respectful of others and of the learning environment, and he goes out of his way to ensure that others feel valued during group activities and discussions. Mikey gives 100 percent both behaviorally and academically each day which helps to ensure we have a productive and positive classroom culture. I appreciate Mikey’s engagement as a student, his attentive collaboration with his peers, and his inspiring attitude each day. Thank you, Mikey, for your fine efforts!

— Luanne Niece, Fifth-Grade Teacher, Coyote Springs Elementary.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.