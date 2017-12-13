Obituary: Shirley Ann Rucker

Shirley Ann Rucker, 84, joined her husband John “Jack” and son Steve in heaven on Nov. 26, 2017. Her family was by her side.

Shirley was born in Danville, Illinois, to Russell and Bertha Lamb. Shirley and Jack, high school sweethearts, were married 65 years. Her most beloved role was wife, mom and grandma. Shirley was a Christian and lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, John Steven; parents, sister Louise and brothers Roger and Leo. She leaves her brother, Carroll; her children, Cynthia (Paul), Bradley (Gail), Carolyn (Terry); 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Memorial Services celebrating her life will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at 11 a.m., at Prescott First Church of the Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.