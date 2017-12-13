One Man's Rant: A danger of domestic life

You’ve got ’em. So do I. Bad habits. For the sake of clarification, I’m not talking about a nun’s outfit that needs to be laundered or dry cleaned! I’m talking about unfortunate patterns of behavior.

Even though my wife will eventually read this column, I’ll admit that I have an opinion on practically everything and little resistance to sharing it. I’d be a fool to cop to any more weaknesses in public so this will be a really short paragraph.

Most of our parents, most of the time, attempted to steer us away from developing bad habits which exist on various levels of concern. Having strong opinions is, of course, a very minor, minuscule, hardly worth mentioning bad habit, right? On the other end of the scale, Ragnar Lothbrok of the Vikings TV series had far more serious issues. I can imagine his mother telling him as a very young man, “Rags, I know when you get a little older, you’ll want to go out with your friends to pillage villages, kill people, steal anything not nailed down and do what virile young men do, but you must always make sure your fingernails are clean and that your hair is nicely combed even when you wear your war helmet.”

I wonder how similar conversations went between the parents and young potentials such as Mao Zedong (China), Adolph Hitler (Germany), Joseph Stalin (Russia), Pol Pot (Cambodia), Hideki Tojo (Japan) and Kim Il Sung (North Korea), etc.

Just what are bad habits? Maybe we need to define our terms. Swearing is one unless you’re watching the Arizona Cardinals play Dallas on TV and Larry Fitzgerald drops a go-ahead fourth-quarter pass in the end zone.

Another obvious bad habit is trichotillomania. I can’t pronounce this word, but I looked it up — it’s obsessive hair pulling. I’ve been biologically immune from this tendency since the mid-1990s.

A lot of bad habits involve doing something to excess. Drinking too much coffee, alcohol and soda; spending too much on credit cards; spending too much time on social media; eating too much; smoking; supporting the Dallas Cowboys; picking your teeth, your nose, lousy friends; wearing Dallas Cowboys hats, shirts, etc.

Some bad habits can be cured by logical thought. Some may require counseling. A few others will require repeated pummeling about the head and shoulders. I doubt that any of these remedies would have helped Rags, though.

Maybe it would be instructive for context to identify some good habits. Well, following the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers would have to be considered positive behaviors. Conversely, being a Dallas Cowboy, Oakland Raider or New England Patriot fan would be frowned upon by most right-thinking individuals.

Another good habit would be growing a beard or at the very least a robust mustache. The positive practice of cultivating facial landscaping cannot be questioned since several notable men have done so such as Abraham Lincoln, U.S. Grant and Robert E. Lee, Tom Selleck, Leonardo da Vinci, Santa Claus, Walt Whitman, Yosemite Sam, Sam Elliott and Claud Monet. I could go on, but I think I’ve made my point here.

A final example of a good habit would be men who have grown beards/mustaches and who live in Chino Valley. I know this example might be a minor stretch, but using it makes me and my local fuzzy friends feel really good about ourselves.

As usual, I have taken on a tough topic and have offered solid advice to anyone bereft enough to need it.

