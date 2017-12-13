Peavine Coffee Shop moves into PV Library

Open barely a week at the Prescott Valley Public Library, the Peavine Coffee Shop offers wholesome breakfast, lunch and snack items that appeal to those who appreciate fresh ingredients.

Brothers Torrey, 32, and Micah Stringer, 26, own and run the business. They bake the sandwich bread fresh each day, as well as the pastries. On Monday, Dec. 11, those pastries included 6-inch chocolate chip cookies and chocolate mint scones.

Torrey disclosed Micah’s secret to baking moist scones: “We use double the heavy cream and freeze the dough.”

Different pastries are baked fresh every day. If the Farmer’s Market has available fresh fruit, that is integrated into the daily special. The Coffee House also offers vegetarian and vegan food.

These types of menu items are a long ways away from the Ramen noodles the brothers grew up on as latch-key kids in Indiana. That’s when they learned to cook for themselves. Later, they opened their first shop in Chicago where they lived with their grandmother.

“We’ve been cooking a long time together. We enjoy doing it the right way,” Torrey said. The Coffee Shop moved locations recently after a year and a half at Prescott Gateway Mall.

Tyler Fitzgerald, a student at NAU/Yavapai located next door to the library, said he stops by for breakfast. “The Bundle keeps me coming back,” he said. The Breakfast Bundle consists of eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, on a plain or everything bagel for $6.50.

The favorite menu item, however, is the Gourmet Grilled Cheese: triple cream brie and smoked Gouda, granny smith apples, smoky apricot jam, with avocado and bacon on the house-made bread for $7.50.

Sounding just as delicious is the Chicken Coastal Sandwich: white meat chicken, walnuts, granny smith apple, celery, red onion, tossed in lemony tarragon mayo and topped with greens on the house-made bread, just $6.50.

A wide variety of coffees, teas, smoothies, and other beverages — including eggnog — round out the menu which changes weekly.

The Peavine Coffee House is located inside the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Phone: 928-759-5509. Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.