People & Places: Internal candidate gets the nod as library director

One of three finalists for the position of director of the Prescott Valley Public Library, internal candidate Casey Van Haren will step into the position on Jan. 3 following the retirement of current Director Stuart Mattson.

A nationwide search and extensive interview process identified Van Haren as a finalist, as well as Kevin Drinka from Crystal Lake, Illinois, and Abigail Lambert from Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Van Haren has worked at the PV Library since August 2012 as librarian/manager, assisting in operations and administration. Prior to that she worked as library operations supervisor for six years at the Glendale Public Library.

She holds a master of library and information science degree from San Jose State University. She earned it while working full time at the PV Library.

“Our staff is fond of saying that the library is not just a box of books, but a community center for people to gather and learn,” said Deputy Town Manager Ryan Judy. “We are thrilled for Casey to lead the library amidst constantly changing technology.”

Mattson is retiring after 30 years with the town.

Van Haren said she will continue to develop relationships with government and community leaders to ensure the long-term sustainability and relevance of the library. She sees continued outreach, both personally and professionally, as a way to bring the importance of the library to the forefront in community discussions.

“I am very pleased to be able to serve the community of Prescott Valley. We have an extremely creative and talented staff that is dedicated to serving the needs of our community by offering new and innovative programming and collections,” Van Haren said. “We all know that Stuart has the biggest heart and has built an amazing library for our town.”

Van Haren invites the community to the first “Coffee with Librarians and Director” from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. The Prescott Valley Public Library is located at 7401 E. Civic Circle.