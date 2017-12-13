Prescott Valley in Brief: D-H Library Friends book sale underway

D-H Library Friends book sale underway

Just in time for Christmas the Dewey-Humboldt Friends of the Library are selling exceptional gift quality books for only 50 cents to a dollar! Check them out on Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. or call 928-632-5049 for additional hours. The library is located at 12980 Prescott St., Dewey-Humboldt



Andy Williams show is Dec. 15

Enjoy a delightful show presented by Chuck Brown Entertainment, the Andy Williams Christmas Show. It is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at CASA, 9360 Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. Donations appreciated. Bring a potluck item to share.

‘Hellraising’ lecture Jan. 19

“Hellraising, Heroic and Hidden Women of the Old West,” will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, in the Prescott Valley Public Library’s auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

One of Arizona’s most honored and respected journalists, Jana Bommersbach, will take you on a verbal tour discussing some of the amazing women who came to the West in 1800s. Meeting these women, such as Donaldina Cameron, Biddy Mason, Sharlot Hall, and Pearl Hart, you will never think of the Old West the same again!

This is a free event and registration is not required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild talks Jan. 8-9

On Monday, Jan. 8, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Swan Sheridan, from Vail, Arizona. She is a Tucson teacher of appliqué, hand quilting, etc. and is a designer of patterns. Swan will give a lecture on Lone Stars: A Galaxy of Quilts.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be free refreshments. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

At 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 9, Swan will teach a class on “Threadscapes” Sonoran Glow. The class will be held at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Dr., Prescott Valley. For more information on the class, call Sue at 415-271-5740.

Let’s talk PV budget at open houses

Ask town staff how the Prescott Valley council spends taxpayers dollars at any one of the upcoming open houses that take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the following dates and places:

• Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Prescott Valley Public Library, third floor Crystal Room.

• Wednesday, Jan. 10, at StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 N. StoneRidge Drive.

• Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Drive.

Staff will be available to answer budget questions and concerns. No formal presentations are given; you can come and go any time.

Representatives from PV Volunteer Central also are available to discuss possible opportunities to find a perfect fit for residents to volunteer.

For more information about the open houses, call 928-759-3100.

Cordes Lakes Public Library expands hours

The Cordes Lakes Public Library schedule is increasing from 24 hours and five days per week to 44 hours and six days per week, an expansion of more than 45 percent. The Yavapai County Free Library District is extremely pleased to be able to provide more and better service to library patrons in the Cordes Lakes area.

Due to improved operational efficiencies, the district was able to make these changes with no fiscal impact to taxpayers, according to a news release.

Starting Dec. 4, the new schedule will be:

• Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Money Fitness talk is Jan. 9

Make 2018 the year that you get financially fit! The Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a six-session Money Fitness class starting on Jan 9.

This class will meet the second Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. through June. Topics scheduled:

• January – Creating a Budget

• February – Putting Your Budget to Work for You

• March – Debt & Credit: Friend or Foe?

• April – I’m Planning for ...

• May – Retirement: What’s Your Number?

• June – Now What?

Seating is limited so please RSVP to Carol at 928-759-6193.

The first talk is from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the PC Lab, second floor of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

December Holiday ‘wrap-up’ sale

Shop for last-minute holiday bargains at the CASA Senior Center, 9360 Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley.

This exciting event will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 12-14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is something for everyone! Come join us for a fun and exciting shopping experience!

Don’t forget — doors open at 10 a.m. Stay for lunch, $5. Call 928-772-3337 for more information.

Non-profit bazaar set for Dec. 16

“Last-Minute Non-Profit Stocking-Stuffer Bazaar” will occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Prescott Activity Center, 824 E. Gurley St. More than 50 nonprofits will offer high quality, low-cost gifts, crafts, baked goods, raffle chances and more. Santa will be there from noon to 2 p.m. with free gifts for children accompanied by an adult.

Get your last-minute gifts while supporting the organizations that do so much for our communities. Free admission. Information: www.stocking-stuffer-bazaar.com or 928-778-3747.

Town looking for volunteers

Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors

This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the town. Related experience is desirable. Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Library Board of Trustees

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Arts and Culture Commission

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications for all of these are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Wreaths Across America Day Dec. 16

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day — their mission to Remember, Honor and Teach — is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at over 1,200 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad, including the Prescott, Arizona, area.

It is their goal to have a wreath placed on the headstone of every hero at the Prescott National Cemetery.

Every year, many businesses and individuals donate to this worthy cause. So far they only have 318 wreaths donated this year — way below what is needed at Prescott National Cemetery.

Once again American Legion Riders Post 6 (Prescott) is one of the local fundraising groups helping to raising money to place wreaths at the Prescott National Cemetery. The American Legion Riders do not make any money from this; ALR 6 has again taken the “3 for 2” option — for every two wreaths purchased (at $15 each); they will get three wreaths placed at Prescott National — so they are asking any businesses or individuals who donate this year to please donate in multiples of $30.

In order to donate, here are instructions:

Go to the following link: wreaths.fastport.com/donateLocation.html?page=19940&relate=14731

At the bottom left, there is a box “Locations We Support.”

Click on donate.

The rest is done by giving your credit card information.

They look forward to seeing a lot of their fellow citizens at the Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery on Dec. 16, to which the public is invited. As the date gets closer, the Prescott National Cemetery will be sending out information on parking and times.

CCJ hosts annual family Christmas

CCJ has been providing Christmas gifts for low-income families since 2004. Families that are in need of help should come to The Little Tree House any Tuesday or Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to fill out an application and schedule their appointment. The last day to sign up is Dec. 19. Parents should bring some form of ID for each child. Children must be 18 or younger. Children in the quad-city area who qualify for free lunch at school, qualify for Family Christmas.

Family Christmas distribution days are Dec. 20-22, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., by appointment. Each child receives an age-appropriate gift, an item of clothing, two books and a filled stocking. Parents select the gifts best suited to their child from age-appropriate table displays.

Anyone wanting to support this project can drop off unwrapped new gifts at 505 W. Gurley St., at the Little Tree House or the Methodist Church office. In 2016, CCJ provided gifts for 1,400 children whose parents needed such assistance.

Most needed items this year include: building blocks, dolls, educational toys, small stocking stuffers, games, skateboards, pajamas, jeans, sweaters, picture books, early readers, teen novels, craft kits, scooters, sleeping bags, sports equipment, twin bed blankets, candy and gift cards.

People Who Care Volunteer meeting

A meeting for people interesting in volunteering with People Who Care is planned for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at their offices, Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., 928-445-2480.

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and physical limitations, in order to help them to continue living in their own homes, independent living apartment and in their own communities.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and where enrolled neighbors live. The majority of our neighbors live alone.

Reach out and help as a People Who Care volunteer with one-to-one assistance with transportation to healthcare appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork or with visiting a neighbor in their home or calling for just a few minutes a week.

Call People Who Care at 928-445-2480 for information or let us know you will be coming to the meeting.

United Way grant cycle begins

United Way of Yavapai County is excited to announce its second grant cycle for 2017-18. The deadline for submitting proposals is Friday, Dec. 22.

Applicants must be nonprofit organizations or educational institutions. Applications must align to the three United Way initiatives to reduce poverty, therefore the program must fall under the categories of Health, Education or Income (meaning employability/workforce development). The program requesting funds must only serve Yavapai County.

Download the application from the website at www.yavapaiuw.org/rfps. For questions, call or email 928-778-6605 or admin@yavapaiuw.org.

Don’t Spend Christmas Alone this year

Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church of Prescott will be hosting the 37th annual “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” community dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

“Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” will provide a free full Christmas dinner and fellowship for everyone in the quad-city area who may be alone or feel alone on this day. Volunteers will visit the homebound and deliver a free meal, so that they too may feel a part of the community celebration.

Last year, several hundred people were served despite a very snowy, white Christmas. Some people who attended were new to the community, others could not be with family members for various reasons, some had no homes, and some just felt alone. Along with a homemade meal, guests can enjoy Christmas Carols and a visit from Santa.

The opportunity to volunteer for “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” will be opened to the community; and that information will be shared at a later date. The event relies heavily on the time and talent of volunteers; and volunteers must be 13 or older.

The church is located at 2000 Shepherds Lane, one block north of the airport light on Highway 89 in Prescott.

To donate to this event, or for more general information, call Saint Luke’s Church at 928-778-4499.