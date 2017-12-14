Player Feature: Struggles behind him, Bennett moves forward with NAZ Suns

EDITOR'S NOTE: Every Friday in the sports section of The Daily Courier we’ll feature a player for the Northern Arizona Suns. Find other features online at dCourier.com.

At 6 feet 8 inches and 245 pounds, Northern Arizona Suns forward Anthony Bennett possesses the body of a human freight train and the willpower to match.

And with critics around every corner willing to point out his failures at the pro level after being a No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, that willpower has kept him on track.

At just 20 years old, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him No. 1 in the 2013 NBA Draft after establishing himself as one of the best college basketball players in the nation at UNLV.

Then, his aches and pains caught up with him.

“Coming in [the draft], I had a shoulder surgery,” Bennett said in reflection on Thursday. “In college I was playing at 235-240 [pounds]. But with the surgery, I had to sit out the whole summer, pretty much the whole pre-draft, which caused me to gain a lot of weight.

“Definitely young at the time. A lot of things I could’ve changed. But at the start of the season I was 260-265. A lot of bad weight that I could’ve avoided. I was working out three to four times a day [with Cleveland to get back in shape], and that’s when other injuries started occurring.”

At UNLV, the Toronto native averaged a team-best 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in 35 games, including 32 starts, in the 2012-13 campaign. His 12 double-doubles ranked him third nationally among freshmen.

Bennett’s list of accolades was impressive. … Mountain West Conference Player of the Year. U.S. Basketball Writers Association Freshman All-America. Associated Press honorable mention All-America. 2013 Mountain West Championships All-Tournament Team member.

Fast-forward to 2017. Bennett’s played for five different NBA teams in as many seasons, as he’s battled through ankle and knee injuries at inopportune times. He caught on neither with Cleveland (2013-14) nor with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2014-15) nor with the Toronto Raptors (2015-16) nor with the Brooklyn Nets (2016-17). In his first four seasons, Bennett averaged 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 12.6 minutes in 151 games.

On Jan. 9, Brooklyn waived Bennett. He finished the 2016-17 season overseas, hooking up with the Turkish Basketball Super League’s Fenerbahce team, which became the first Turkish squad to capture the EuroLeague championship.

He subsequently returned to the U.S. to be closer with his young family in Las Vegas and ultimately joined Northern Arizona of the NBA Gatorade League. Bennett’s newfound maturity, heightened by experience and an effective workout routine, is beginning to pay off.

“For the most part, I’m just playing free,” said Bennett, who’s been passionate about the game since childhood. “I’m just going out there to the best of my ability and doing what I can. I’m not dwelling on any mistakes.”

WELCOME TO PRESCOTT VALLEY

Northern Arizona coach Cody Toppert said he’s “here to help” Bennett “get his career not just back on track, but to the trajectory that it once was.” Toppert’s instituted a tough-love approach with Bennett, holding him accountable for his efforts.

“He’s been through more in his first 24 years of life than some people go through in their entire lives,” Toppert said from a shoot-around this week. “He’s been at the top of the mountain, he’s been at the bottom of the mountain, he’s been everywhere in between.”

This season, Bennett’s played and started in 12 contests for Northern Arizona, averaging 11.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and two assists in 21.3 minutes per game. He’s still getting over a chest cold, which has limited him in practice this week. The Suns, who own a 6-9 record but have played in several close games, visit the Iowa Wolves tonight.

Toppert said Bennett “seems refreshed” and that he’s “kind of rekindled his love for the game.”

“He shows in spurts what an incredible impact he can have on a game,” Toppert added. “And that impact, for it to be consistent, is just taking that next step. He can be one of the best ‘bigs’ in this league.”

Bennett overcame back spasms and a sprained left ankle over the summer, and is still getting into playing shape so he can be “extremely effective” again, Toppert said. Bennett learned that his hip wasn’t aligned properly with his back, causing him pain.

This isn’t Bennett’s first rodeo in the G League, either. He spent six games with Raptors 905 (2015-16) and two with the Long Island Nets (2016-17).

“Everybody should know who Anthony is,” Northern Arizona rookie forward Alec Peters said. “He was the No. 1 [NBA Draft] pick for a reason – he’s really freakin’ good. He does everything well. He shoots it well. He’s physical. He jumps out of the gym. He’s really good at opening up the lane. He rolls hard to the basket. He’ll set good screens. He does a lot of good things on the floor that helps everybody, not just myself.”

Northern Arizona rookie center Eric Stuteville, taken No. 1 overall in the 2017 G League Draft from Sacramento State, said he enjoys talking with Bennett, whether it’s about basketball or improving one’s situation.

“One main thing I’ve taken away from him is keeping a positive attitude,” Stuteville said. “He’s a really good person.”

CANADIAN ROOTS

Despite his many travels, Bennett has held onto his roots in Canada.

In 2015, Bennett played for the Canadian Senior Men’s National Team, winning a silver medal at the Pan Am Games in Toronto and a bronze medal at the FIBA Americas Tournament in Mexico City.

For 10 days in late November, Bennett suited up for Team Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas Qualifiers.

After a four-day training camp in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Bennett started and registered four points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in Canada’s 93-69 win over the Bahamas Nov. 24. At the Dominican Republic Nov. 27, Canada lost, 88-76. Bennett started again and had two points, four rebounds, an assist and a block.

“Every time I go back and play for Team Canada, it’s like playing with guys that I grew up with,” Bennett said. “It’s like a family. There’s nothing but laughs and jokes from the coaching staff, the players, the trainers, the equipment guys. Everybody has some type of connection growing up. There’s pride in putting on a Team Canada jersey.”

In his first G League game after returning from Canada Nov. 30, Bennett scored 23 points in a 140-115 Suns win over the Greensboro Swarm in North Carolina. Perhaps Bennett’s finally reached a comfortable stop in Arizona.

“My story isn’t done yet, and I feel like I don’t have anything to prove,” Bennett said. “I’m just going out there and giving it my all. Everything is great.”

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.