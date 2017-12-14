Prep Boys Soccer: Cactus Shadows downs Bears in double OT

Bradshaw Mountain’s boys’ soccer team lost its second straight match on the road after Cactus Shadows outlasted the Bears, 4-2, in a double-overtime thriller Thursday night in Cave Creek.

Tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and at the conclusion of the first overtime, Cactus Shadows scored twice in the second overtime. The Falcons’ fourth and final goal came with 2 minutes remaining when Bradshaw Mountain “threw everything at them trying to equalize,” Bears coach Bruce Giles said.

Caleb Bryant and Dillon Harwood tallied a goal apiece for the Bears.

“It was such a well-played, intense match on both sides,” Giles said. “I told my boys at halftime to remember the moment so they could look back on it 30 years from now with pride.”

With the loss, Bradshaw Mountain’s overall record stands even at 4-4, 2-2 in power-point games. The Falcons remained unbeaten at 3-0 overall and in power-point matches.

UP NEXT

The Bears will conclude a string of three consecutive road matches at Seton Catholic Prep (1-5) on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Chandler.

Cactus Shadows will visit defending 4A state champion Coronado (3-1 in power-point matches) at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, in Scottsdale.

