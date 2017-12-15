NAZ Suns sweep Wolves 131-108, sweep season-series 3-0

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following their sixth largest margin of victory in NBA G-League history, the Northern Arizona Suns kept up their great play with a wire-to-wire victory at the Iowa Wolves on Friday night.

Playing at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, the Suns (7-9) jumped out to a 15-5 start and never looked back, winning 131-108. The Suns swept the season-series 3-0 and improved to 6-1 all-time against Iowa (5-9).

NAZ won the first two games by scores of 141-140 and 124-119, but this one was much less close. The Suns led 35-21 after the first quarter and never saw their lead shrink to less than 13 points, going up by as many as 29 in the game.

Askia Booker led the Suns with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, with a team-high eight assists to go with it.

Derrick Jones Jr. provided Northern Arizona’s lone double-double with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 2-of-2 from the three-point line, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Jones got the start for the first time since Nov. 28 at Delaware. This marked his fifth double-double of the season (leads the team) and with double-doubles in two straight games, it’s the first time he’s had a string of them in his career.

Mike Young led the Suns bench with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, to go with seven rebounds and five assists. Xavier Silas (19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc), Alec Peters (17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, 4-of-8 from deep, seven rebounds), and Josh Gray (13 points, five rebounds and six assists) also had big games.

Eric Stuteville earned his second start of the year, in place of Anthony Bennett who did not dress because of an illness. Stuteville tallied eight points and three assists. Peter Jok, playing in front of many of his fans as he was the Big Ten’s leading scorer at the University of Iowa last year, played his first game since the Suns’ season-opener. He had missed the last 14 contests because of a right groin injury. Jok played 11 minutes and hit a three-pointer with a few seconds left to a cheering road crowd.

The leading rebounder in the NBA G League, Amile Jefferson, was big on the boards once again for Iowa, recording 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 14 rebounds. It was his eighth double-double of the year, tied for the second most such games in the league.

Anthony Brown also scored 20 points for the Wolves on 8-of-16 shooting, to go with six rebounds.

Northern Arizona shot 50 percent from the field (47-of-94) and an impressive 21-of-40 (.525) clip from beyond the arc. This was the Suns first win of the season when getting out-rebounded, previously 0-7, largely thanks to how well they took care of the ball. NAZ only turned it over 11 times leading to just four points for Iowa. The Suns scored 25 points off of 14 Wolves’ miscues.

Iowa got to the line just eight times, making all of them. Northern Arizona shot 16-of-17 from the charity stripe.

UP NEXT

The Suns head to Texas for the second game of a back-to-back set, as that one starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Iowa will head north for a one-game trip on Sunday before a six-game homestand, as they play the Sioux Falls Skyforce at 4 p.m.