Town has money to help local homeowners with repairs

The Town of Prescott Valley is looking for qualifying local homeowners who need assistance with essential home repairs.

In the past several years, the Town has received and invested more than $3 million from Arizona Dept. of Housing grants and almost $1.7 million from the Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation program to assist more than 80 low-income households with necessary repairs. These include resolving code violations, safety issues, weatherization, heating and cooling appliances, roofing and access for people with disabilities.

The Town has received $275,000 in grant money from ADOH, and is looking to immediately identify those who need assistance with essential repairs. The work must remedy building code violations or health and safety issues to qualify for assistance. Homeowners must have incomes below the area median income. For a two person household, income must be at or below $21,950 or $27,400 for a household of four. Certain households, such as those with minor children present, the elderly, or those with disabilities are eligible for priority consideration.

Homeowners can download an application from the Community Development page of the Town of Prescott Valley website at www.pvaz.net. Applications also are available at the Community Development Dept. on the second floor of the Civic Center. Contractors interested in bidding on projects also can contact the Community Development Department for information regarding bid dates.

For more information, please contact James Gardner, Project Manager, at 928-759-3058 or email jgardner@pvaz.net.

Information provided by Town of Prescott Valley