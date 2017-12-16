2017-18 Courier Bowl Challenge kicks off today

Welcome to our 2017-18 Courier Bowl Challenge!

Last season, this contest featuring the those working within the Courier’s sports department went down to the final game, with sports reporter Doug Cook coming out on top.

Cook won last season’s bowl challenge after finishing with a 27-15 overall record and winning the tiebreaker due to final score.

The Daily Courier’s senior editor, Tim Wiederaenders, also finished with a 27-15 overall record, while Sports Editor Brian M. Bergner Jr. finished third with a dismal 20-22 record.

With Clemson’s 35-31 win over Alabama in the national championship, Cook’s tiebreaker score pick (35-20) totaling 55 points was closer to the final’s total output, 66, than Wiederaenders’ (30-24) total of 54.

This year, we’ve added another contestant to the mix as News Editor Ken Sain has joined in on the fun.

RULES OF THE GAME

Our panelists made their picks for each bowl game and those selections are scheduled to be printed on page 1B of The Daily Courier’s sports section until the games are over, concluding with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8, in Atlanta.

The panelist with the best record at the end of the 2017-18 bowl season will be proclaimed the winner. If a tiebreaker is needed, the score of the championship game will be selected.

Follow along as we find out who this year’s best bowl-game picker will be. Thanks for reading!