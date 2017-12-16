College Wrestling: Menlo College posts narrow win over Embry-Riddle grapplers

In battle of NAIA Top 10 teams, Oaks of California prevail, 23-20

ERAU's Kody Davis wrestles Tyler Noon as the Eagles hosted Menlo College Friday night in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

By Doug Cook

  • Originally Published: December 16, 2017 6 a.m.

    • A heavyweight clash decided the Embry-Riddle wrestling team’s fate against Menlo College of California in a battle of two NAIA Top 10-ranked programs Friday night at Eagle Gym in Prescott.

    In the 285-pound bout, Embry-Riddle senior David Rupp narrowly succumbed to Menlo’s No. 3-ranked Javier Gonzalez in the third period, 7-4, as the Oaks came from behind to beat the host Eagles, 23-20.

    “Our heavyweight was keeping a good pace in the match, constant pressure on his opponent, and kind of wore him out,” Menlo coach Joey Martinez said. “He came back and battled through.”

    Embry-Riddle, ranked 10th nationally in the most recent NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll released Dec. 6, gave No. 4 Menlo all it could handle in this Cascade League dual.

    With the loss, Embry-Riddle’s record in dual meets dropped to 2-3. Menlo improved to 3-0.

    “I knew it was going to be a close match,” ERAU coach KC Rock said. “We lost a couple matches where we need to find a way to win, and instead we found a way to lose. And that really hurt us.”

    Rupp had led Gonzalez, 4-0, early in the bout before wearing down.

    “The conditioning really made the biggest difference,” said Gonzalez, a senior captain. “He was really tired, and I wasn’t that tired. And when you can feel his fatigue, it just gives you that little extra energy to mow through him.”

    ERAU's David Rupp wrestles Javier Gonzalez as the Eagles hosted Menlo College Friday night in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

    Rupp, a Prescott High School graduate, admitted that his conditioning needs to improve moving forward.

    “There were a few shots at the end [of the bout] that I could’ve taken better,” Rupp said. “I could’ve had a better angle on my shots. And if I got those, the match would’ve been over. It gives me something to work on.”

    Here is a breakdown for the individual bouts from Friday.

    125 pounds: ERAU’s Chandler Strand (No. 5 NAIA ranking) def. Menlo’s Logan Eaton, 16-1.

    133 pounds: Menlo’s Ian Morken (No. 19) def. ERAU’s Collin Anderson (No. 9), 5-3.

    141 pounds: ERAU’s Cameron Huizar (No. 16) def. Menlo’s Devin Everk, 8-3.

    157 pounds: Menlo’s Jeff Uyesaka def. ERAU’s Johnathan Ornelas by technical fall, 15-0. [ERAU’s James Williams, listed as the NAIA’s No. 7-ranked wrestler at 157, won his match by forfeit.]

    165 pounds: Menlo’s Joseph Jauregui (No. 5) def. ERAU’s Dominik Florez by pin.

    174 pounds: ERAU’s Kody Davis (No. 5) def. Menlo’s Tyler Noon (No. 9) by pin.

    184 pounds: Menlo’s Bruce Valdez (No. 11, tie) def. ERAU’s Payton Mair, 5-3.

    197 pounds: Menlo’s Jovan Villalobos def. ERAU’s TJ Hall, 4-3.

    285 pounds (heavyweight): Menlo’s Gonzalez (No. 3, tie) def. ERAU’s Rupp, 7-4.

    CONTENDER

    Davis of Chino Valley, who as a high school senior at Chino Valley placed second at 138 pounds in Division III, proved that he’s a valuable weapon in Embry-Riddle’s arsenal this winter. The sophomore is in his second season in an Eagles singlet.

    Currently ranked fifth in the NAIA national coaches’ poll as a 174-pounder, Davis placed seventh in the 165-pound weight class at the NAIA National Championships earlier this year. Davis said he’s hungry for a return trip to nationals, where he believes he’s a contender to place among the Top 3.

    “It’s still early in the season, and I definitely have things I need to work on, but they’re coming along,” said Davis, whose family cheered him on from the Eagle Gym stands. “I absolutely think I can get in the Top 3. I just have to keep pushing myself.”

    Martinez said he wanted to pit NAIA No. 9-ranked Tyler Noon against Davis. Despite Friday’s narrow win, Menlo didn’t field at least two of its best wrestlers, including 174-pounder Anthony Orozco, who’s ranked third nationally, and 197-pounder Elias Mason, who’s rated 13th.

    “The match-up, style-wise, worked really well,” the coach said of the Noon-Davis bout. “I could’ve put Anthony [Orozco] in there, but Tyler was having a really good week of practice.”

    Other Oaks grapplers who did not compete Friday included 149-pounder Terrill Sidner (ranked No. 7 in the NAIA) and 157-pounder Kevin James (No. 4). Embry-Riddle did not wrestle 165-pounder Taylor Owens, who’s currently rated 13th in the NAIA.

    UP NEXT

    Both Embry-Riddle and Menlo College will grapple at the Las Vegas Desert Duals Monday, Dec. 18, at the Flamingo Hotel in Vegas.

    Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

