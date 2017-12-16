College Wrestling: Menlo College posts narrow win over Embry-Riddle grapplers

A heavyweight clash decided the Embry-Riddle wrestling team’s fate against Menlo College of California in a battle of two NAIA Top 10-ranked programs Friday night at Eagle Gym in Prescott.

In the 285-pound bout, Embry-Riddle senior David Rupp narrowly succumbed to Menlo’s No. 3-ranked Javier Gonzalez in the third period, 7-4, as the Oaks came from behind to beat the host Eagles, 23-20.

“Our heavyweight was keeping a good pace in the match, constant pressure on his opponent, and kind of wore him out,” Menlo coach Joey Martinez said. “He came back and battled through.”

Embry-Riddle, ranked 10th nationally in the most recent NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll released Dec. 6, gave No. 4 Menlo all it could handle in this Cascade League dual.

With the loss, Embry-Riddle’s record in dual meets dropped to 2-3. Menlo improved to 3-0.

“I knew it was going to be a close match,” ERAU coach KC Rock said. “We lost a couple matches where we need to find a way to win, and instead we found a way to lose. And that really hurt us.”

Rupp had led Gonzalez, 4-0, early in the bout before wearing down.

“The conditioning really made the biggest difference,” said Gonzalez, a senior captain. “He was really tired, and I wasn’t that tired. And when you can feel his fatigue, it just gives you that little extra energy to mow through him.”

Rupp, a Prescott High School graduate, admitted that his conditioning needs to improve moving forward.

“There were a few shots at the end [of the bout] that I could’ve taken better,” Rupp said. “I could’ve had a better angle on my shots. And if I got those, the match would’ve been over. It gives me something to work on.”

Here is a breakdown for the individual bouts from Friday.

125 pounds: ERAU’s Chandler Strand (No. 5 NAIA ranking) def. Menlo’s Logan Eaton, 16-1.

133 pounds: Menlo’s Ian Morken (No. 19) def. ERAU’s Collin Anderson (No. 9), 5-3.

141 pounds: ERAU’s Cameron Huizar (No. 16) def. Menlo’s Devin Everk, 8-3.

157 pounds: Menlo’s Jeff Uyesaka def. ERAU’s Johnathan Ornelas by technical fall, 15-0. [ERAU’s James Williams, listed as the NAIA’s No. 7-ranked wrestler at 157, won his match by forfeit.]

165 pounds: Menlo’s Joseph Jauregui (No. 5) def. ERAU’s Dominik Florez by pin.

174 pounds: ERAU’s Kody Davis (No. 5) def. Menlo’s Tyler Noon (No. 9) by pin.

184 pounds: Menlo’s Bruce Valdez (No. 11, tie) def. ERAU’s Payton Mair, 5-3.

197 pounds: Menlo’s Jovan Villalobos def. ERAU’s TJ Hall, 4-3.

285 pounds (heavyweight): Menlo’s Gonzalez (No. 3, tie) def. ERAU’s Rupp, 7-4.

CONTENDER

Davis of Chino Valley, who as a high school senior at Chino Valley placed second at 138 pounds in Division III, proved that he’s a valuable weapon in Embry-Riddle’s arsenal this winter. The sophomore is in his second season in an Eagles singlet.

Currently ranked fifth in the NAIA national coaches’ poll as a 174-pounder, Davis placed seventh in the 165-pound weight class at the NAIA National Championships earlier this year. Davis said he’s hungry for a return trip to nationals, where he believes he’s a contender to place among the Top 3.

“It’s still early in the season, and I definitely have things I need to work on, but they’re coming along,” said Davis, whose family cheered him on from the Eagle Gym stands. “I absolutely think I can get in the Top 3. I just have to keep pushing myself.”

Martinez said he wanted to pit NAIA No. 9-ranked Tyler Noon against Davis. Despite Friday’s narrow win, Menlo didn’t field at least two of its best wrestlers, including 174-pounder Anthony Orozco, who’s ranked third nationally, and 197-pounder Elias Mason, who’s rated 13th.

“The match-up, style-wise, worked really well,” the coach said of the Noon-Davis bout. “I could’ve put Anthony [Orozco] in there, but Tyler was having a really good week of practice.”

Other Oaks grapplers who did not compete Friday included 149-pounder Terrill Sidner (ranked No. 7 in the NAIA) and 157-pounder Kevin James (No. 4). Embry-Riddle did not wrestle 165-pounder Taylor Owens, who’s currently rated 13th in the NAIA.

UP NEXT

Both Embry-Riddle and Menlo College will grapple at the Las Vegas Desert Duals Monday, Dec. 18, at the Flamingo Hotel in Vegas.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier.