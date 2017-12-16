‘Grinch’ steals Christmas from Prescott Valley restaurant donation jar

The donation jar at the Backburner restaurant in 8400 block of east Long Look Drive in Prescott Valley contained about $500 Friday morning, Dec. 15, when it was stolen.

The money was to go to the Yavapai Food Bank.

“We’re donating a dollar from each cinnamon roll we sell in the month of December,” manager Kari Hill said. “That was all the money from cinnamon rolls we’d sold so far, and then extra that the customers had put in there.”

She said the restaurant staff has a pretty good idea who took the jar, “but finding him would be hard.”

They’ve filed a police report, but Hill doubts the money will be recovered. “I would hope they have a conscience and bring it back,” she said.

Details were unavailable from police at press time.