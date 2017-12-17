G League: Late Legends run sinks NAZ Suns

FRISCO, Texas — The Northern Arizona Suns and Texas Legends seemed to be within just a couple of possessions of each other the entire game, until just about the middle of the fourth quarter.

The Legends (9-9) went on a 19-3 run over the course of six minutes in the final frame to put the game out of reach, beating the Suns 119-107. Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back set.

The Suns (7-10) came into Saturday’s matchup red-hot, making 20-plus three pointers in consecutive games, beating their past two opponents by 44 points and 23 points, respectively. Northern Arizona was cold Saturday from beyond the arc, making only one three-pointer in the first quarter and finishing 8-of-32 (.250) from deep. It was a season-low percentage from the three-point line for NAZ (26.9 at Delaware on Nov. 28).

Texas’ Justin Dentmon, the highest scoring player in the NBA G League, led all scorers with 33 points on 12-of-23 shooting, to go with eight rebounds and four steals. This was Dentmon’s seventh 30-plus point game of the year, a mark that leads the league.

Josh Gray led the Suns with 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting off the bench, also dishing a team-high four assists.

The Suns did well on the boards thanks largely to their two-way players, finishing with 52 as a team. Alec Peters achieved his fourth double-double of his rookie year with 17 points and 15 rebounds. This tied his career-high for boards (Nov. 18 at Salt Lake City). Mike Young earned his third double-double in the last six games with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Askia Booker (14 points, six rebounds) and Eric Stuteville (10 points, six rebounds) also tallied double-digit scoring games for NAZ.

Two keys to the Legends win came in their ability to force turnovers and avoid fouling. Texas scored 40 points off of 23 NAZ miscues, and the Suns only made it to the free throw line 14 times, making nine of them (both season-lows).

Texas’ starting five scored 107 of their 119 points. Kyle Collinsworth recorded 24 points and nine rebounds and Jameel Warney achieved a double-double with 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Wade Baldwin IV (17 points, six rebounds) and J.J. Avila (10 points) rounded out the strong starting five for Texas.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona will head to Oklahoma City to wrap up a three-game road trip with a 6 p.m. MT game Tuesday. The Legends will start a four-game trip on Thursday at Rio Grande Valley at 6 p.m. MT.