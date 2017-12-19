G League: Bennett scores 21, but NAZ Suns fall

Anthony Bennett came back from an illness that’s been hampering him to lead the Northern Arizona Suns with 21 points and eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough in a 103-87 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday night.

It marked Bennett’s third career 20-plus point game, but it came in the losing effort for the Suns, which scored a season-low 87 points.

It marked just the third time this year the Suns failed to reach the 100-point mark, as they entered tonight with the highest scoring offense in the NBA Gatorade League at 120.8 points per game.

The Suns (7-11) wrapped up a three-game road trip with their lowest shooting mark of the season, hitting 30 of 86 (.349) from the field and 13 of 23 (.565) from the free throw line. Tonight’s field goal percentage, field goals made and free throw percentage were all season-lows.

Bennett was the only Suns player to shoot better than 50 percent from the field.

Oklahoma City jumped out to an early 14-5 lead before the Suns came back to lead 18-16. A little later, OKC went on a 16-0 run to take a 19-point lead, 42-23, but again, Northern Arizona came back and made it just a two-point game at halftime, 48-46.

The Blue (9-10) opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, a scoring streak this time the Suns would not have an answer for. The Suns only got it back to a seven-point game shortly after and trailed by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Derrick Jones Jr. recorded 19 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Josh Gray led the bench with 12 points, to go with five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

UP NEXT

The Suns will get a chance at redemption as both these teams face off again, this time at the Prescott Valley Event Center on Friday at 7 p.m. It will be Northern Arizona’s Christmas game, where the team will have many Christmas themed activities for fans.