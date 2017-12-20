Five-car collision causes Highway 69 traffic delays

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

  • Originally Published: December 20, 2017 5:50 a.m.

    • Traffic on Highway 69 was backed up Tuesday morning from the intersection of Highway 69 and Old Black Canyon Highway — all the way into Prescott — because of a five-car collision. Details were unavailable at press time.

