Five-car collision causes Highway 69 traffic delays

Photo by Les Stukenberg.
Traffic on Highway 69 was backed up Tuesday morning from the intersection of Highway 69 and Old Black Canyon Highway — all the way into Prescott — because of a five-car collision. Details were unavailable at press time.
