ASK THE CONTRACTOR: A big building goal for 2018

While I am a firm believer in the power of positive thinking, I also realize that it has been an extremely tough year for many Americans, and our own community families and businessmen and women that hold the American dream near and dear.

It is a dream that has possibly faded to some due a job loss, or a death of a family member, or an illness or various other reasons. It is time to start to dream again with a renewed sense of humility and a continued sense of purpose and dream with a foundation of quality and not quantity, so let’s spring to our feet and fly like a flash, tear open the shutters and make a dash opening doors and windows and dive in 2018 with dreams!

If you are like me, you look at every day of the year as an opportunity to do better than yesterday. It is hard to believe that 2018 is upon our doorstep already. 2017 was no less a roller coaster experience than some of the previous years for many in our community and our attitudes, emotions, plans and mindsets have all been affected and stress and anxiety levels have been increased.

I would like to ask that each and every one of us continue to work together to build and construct our community with keen awareness of all that building involves. I am not referring to building as in “bricks and sticks.”

I am referring to building in the sense of the words; passion, caring, talking, understanding, shaping and fostering. Building takes much thought, energy, care and ideas; however, the investment is worthwhile.

A well-built and constructed community should serve the citizens for many generations and to actively participate in building helps strengthen and deepen relationships and the community. This is a time for collaboration between our governments and citizens to construct well-built communities that we can call home, be safe and feel secure.

Let’s all look to the future. Life brings changes and we must all develop and encourage a life of gratitude.

We are all partners in our community and our circumstances will change at some time or another. We live in one of the most generous communities on the planet, so let’s all continue to give the “Christmas Spirit” throughout every day of 2018 and beyond.

YCCA is extremely proud to be a part of this community and work for you. Let’s all work toward dismissing suspicion and replacing it with trust. Let’s forgo a grudge. Let’s try to understand. Let’s appreciate. Let’s be kind. Let’s decry complacency.

With this we will be able to build and construct a “home” we are all proud of. 2018 is a brand new beginning and with this Christmas Season, and the New Year on our door step let’s live with joy, honesty and meaning.

Christmas never fails to bring to mind the divine words, “Peace on earth and good will towards men.” Along with the entire YCCA Board of Directors, and our members we send you loving and heartfelt wishes for a lovely Christmas and great New Year. May the year ahead bring you deep satisfaction and happiness and let’s all remember to dream.

Our dream is to continue to work diligently and work very hard for you, to continue to remain rock-solid and to continue to help and ensure protections and support for the communities we serve. Steering this organization is a super stellar Board of Directors and it is pure pleasure and joy and an honor to work to work for you, the citizens of Yavapai County.

I read a Facebook post, “Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.”

Merry Christmas – Happy New Year.

Remember to tune in to YCCA’s “Hammer Time” every Saturday or Sunday morning at 7 a.m. on KQNA 1130 AM, 99.9 FM, 95.5 FM or on the web at kqna.com. Listen to Sandy to Mike talk about the construction industry meet your local community partners and so much more. You will be entertained.

Sandy Griffis is executive director of the Yavapai County Contractors Association. Email your questions to her at ycca@cableone.net or call 928-778-0040.