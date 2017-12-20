First tournament at golf club raises money for Toys for Tots

The first-ever Toys for Tots Christmas Golf Tournament took place Dec. 9 at the Prescott Golf and Country Club and included special events and donations of prizes back to the Toys for Tots organization.

Players received $10 off their greens fee by bringing a new unwrapped toy, said Wyatt Collier, director of PGCC Club Operations. All toy donations went to the Marine Corps League Copper State Detachment 906 of Prescott.

The event started with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. formatted as a four-person scramble. Special events included a 50/50 for the person closest to the pin on Hole No. 12, won by Roxi Schmidt, which raised $270 for Toys for Tots.

Rodney Ronnebaum, who runs the Golf Week Amateur Tour, put up $150 for anyone hitting a hole in one. No one accomplished this feat, so Ronnebaum donated the $150 to Toys for Tots.

“The turnout for this event was much greater than we expected. We had a total of 90 players in mid-December with players coming from all over the tri-city area,” Collier said.

“We plan on doing many more events like this to get the community more involved and to grow the Prescott Golf and Country Club clientele.”

The top scoring scramble foursome were Dave Buettner, Bill Laughney, Randy Picard and Eric Mevissen.