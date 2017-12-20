Lions Student of the Month

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club was pleased to recognize its student of the month at their Dec. 13 meeting. Emma Braden from Glassford Hill Middle School received a certificate of recognition and a $25 cash award. Her name will also be listed on the Student of the Month perpetual plaque at her school. Students are nominated by their teacher or administration and are invited to breakfast with their families for the presentation.

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions club supports the community through sight and hearing programs as well as providing for other community needs.

They meet every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at Sally B's restaurant in Prescott Valley.