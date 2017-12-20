Police Report: Week of Dec. 20, 2017

Daily Activity report, Prescott Valley Police – Dec. 11-17; Total Calls: 53.
Burglary Delayed, 2600 block of North Lake Valley Road
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Shoplifter In Custody, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Criminal Damage Delayed, 5900 block of North Robert Road
Disorderly In Progress, 7900 block of East Highway 69
Burglary Delayed, 5800 block of North Pecos Circle
Criminal Damage Delayed, 8200 block of East Prescott Road
Suspicious Act Just Occurred, 3700 block of North Windsong Drive
Robbery Just Occurred, 3000 block of North Windsong Drive
Accident No Injury J/O, 3000 block of North Windsong Drive
Accident No Injury J/O, 2700 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Harassment Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 4000 block of North Robin Drive
Burglary Delayed, 7700 block of East Dusty Boot Road
Burglary Delayed, 7600 block of East Fire Fly Way
Theft Delayed, 8900 block of East Valley Road
Accident No Injury J/O, 9300 block of East Highway 69
Burglary Delayed, 7700 block of North Siesta Sunset Lane
Accident No Injury J/O, 8800 block of East Valley Road
Accident Injury, 7200 block of East Florentine Road
Burglary Delayed, 7400 block of North Brilliant Sky Way
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 6200 block of East Highway 69
Burglary Delayed, 7800 block of North Dusty Trail Way
Accident No Injury Blocking, 4200 block of North Katie Circle West
Fraud, 2800 block of North Meadowlark Drive
Theft Delayed, 4700 block of North Arnold Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 5300 block of North Roadrunner Drive
Theft Delayed, 8400 block of East Long Mesa Drive
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 3300 block of North Valley View Drive
Theft Delayed, 5900 block of North Brindle Court
Theft Delayed, 1300 block of North Prescott Country Club
Theft Just Occurred, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Domestic In Progress, 8000 block of East Troop Circle
Accident No Injury Blocking, 6800 block of East Highway 69
Criminal Damage Delayed, 4900 block of North Meixner Road
Fraud, 8100 block of East Spouse Drive
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 8900 block of East Flapjack Road
Accident Injury, 2800 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Theft Delayed, 7900 block of East Manley Drive
Assault Delayed, 7500 block of North Viewpoint Drive
