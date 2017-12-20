Police Report: Week of Dec. 20, 2017

  • Originally Published: December 20, 2017 5:50 a.m.

    • Daily Activity report, Prescott Valley Police – Dec. 11-17; Total Calls: 53.

    Burglary Delayed, 2600 block of North Lake Valley Road

    Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Shoplifter In Custody, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 5900 block of North Robert Road

    Disorderly In Progress, 7900 block of East Highway 69

    Burglary Delayed, 5800 block of North Pecos Circle

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 8200 block of East Prescott Road

    Suspicious Act Just Occurred, 3700 block of North Windsong Drive

    Robbery Just Occurred, 3000 block of North Windsong Drive

    Accident No Injury J/O, 3000 block of North Windsong Drive

    Accident No Injury J/O, 2700 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Harassment Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 4000 block of North Robin Drive

    Burglary Delayed, 7700 block of East Dusty Boot Road

    Burglary Delayed, 7600 block of East Fire Fly Way

    Theft Delayed, 8900 block of East Valley Road

    Accident No Injury J/O, 9300 block of East Highway 69

    Burglary Delayed, 7700 block of North Siesta Sunset Lane

    Accident No Injury J/O, 8800 block of East Valley Road

    Accident Injury, 7200 block of East Florentine Road

    Burglary Delayed, 7400 block of North Brilliant Sky Way

    Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 6200 block of East Highway 69

    Burglary Delayed, 7800 block of North Dusty Trail Way

    Accident No Injury Blocking, 4200 block of North Katie Circle West

    Fraud, 2800 block of North Meadowlark Drive

    Theft Delayed, 4700 block of North Arnold Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 5300 block of North Roadrunner Drive

    Theft Delayed, 8400 block of East Long Mesa Drive

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 3300 block of North Valley View Drive

    Theft Delayed, 5900 block of North Brindle Court

    Theft Delayed, 1300 block of North Prescott Country Club

    Theft Delayed, 1300 block of North Prescott Country Club

    Theft Delayed, 1300 block of North Prescott Country Club

    Theft Delayed, 1300 block of North Prescott Country Club

    Theft Just Occurred, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Domestic In Progress, 8000 block of East Troop Circle

    Accident No Injury Blocking, 6800 block of East Highway 69

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 4900 block of North Meixner Road

    Fraud, 8100 block of East Spouse Drive

    Fraud, 8200 block of East Spouse Drive

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 8900 block of East Flapjack Road

    Fraud, 8100 block of East Spouse Drive

    Fraud, 8100 block of East Spouse Drive

    Fraud, 8100 block of East Spouse Drive

    Fraud, 8100 block of East Spouse Drive

    Fraud, 8100 block of East Spouse Drive

    Fraud, 8100 block of East Spouse Drive

    Accident Injury, 2800 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Theft Delayed, 7900 block of East Manley Drive

    Assault Delayed, 7500 block of North Viewpoint Drive

