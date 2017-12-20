Prescott Valley Briefly: D-H Library Friends book sale underway

D-H Library Friends book sale underway

Just in time for Christmas the Dewey-Humboldt Friends of the Library are selling exceptional gift quality books for only 50 cents to a dollar! Check them out on Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. or call 928-632-5049 for additional hours. The library is located at 12980 Prescott St., Dewey-Humboldt



‘Hellraising’ lecture Jan. 19

“Hellraising, Heroic and Hidden Women of the Old West,” will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, in the Prescott Valley Public Library’s auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

One of Arizona’s most honored and respected journalists, Jana Bommersbach, will take you on a verbal tour discussing some of the amazing women who came to the West in 1800s. Meeting these women, such as Donaldina Cameron, Biddy Mason, Sharlot Hall, and Pearl Hart, you will never think of the Old West the same again!

This is a free event and registration is not required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild talks Jan. 8-9

On Monday, Jan. 8, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Swan Sheridan, from Vail, Arizona. She is a Tucson teacher of appliqué, hand quilting, etc. and is a designer of patterns. Swan will give a lecture on Lone Stars: A Galaxy of Quilts.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be free refreshments. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

At 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 9, Swan will teach a class on “Threadscapes” Sonoran Glow. The class will be held at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Dr., Prescott Valley. For more information on the class, call Sue at 415-271-5740.

Let’s talk PV budget at open houses

Ask town staff how the Prescott Valley council spends taxpayers dollars at any one of the upcoming open houses that take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the following dates and places:

• Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Prescott Valley Public Library, third floor Crystal Room.

• Wednesday, Jan. 10, at StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 N. StoneRidge Drive.

• Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Drive.

Staff will be available to answer budget questions and concerns. No formal presentations are given; you can come and go any time.

Representatives from PV Volunteer Central also are available to discuss possible opportunities to find a perfect fit for residents to volunteer.

For more information about the open houses, call 928-759-3100.

Cordes Lakes Public Library expands hours

The Cordes Lakes Public Library schedule has increased from 24 hours and five days per week to 44 hours and six days per week, an expansion of more than 45 percent. The Yavapai County Free Library District is extremely pleased to be able to provide more and better service to library patrons in the Cordes Lakes area.

Due to improved operational efficiencies, the district was able to make these changes with no fiscal impact to taxpayers, according to a news release.

The new schedule is now:

• Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Money Fitness talk is Jan. 9

Make 2018 the year that you get financially fit! The Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a six-session Money Fitness class starting on Jan 9.

This class will meet the second Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. through June. Topics scheduled:

• January – Creating a Budget

• February – Putting Your Budget to Work for You

• March – Debt & Credit: Friend or Foe?

• April – I’m Planning for ...

• May – Retirement: What’s Your Number?

• June – Now What?

Seating is limited so please RSVP to Carol at 928-759-6193.

The first talk is from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the PC Lab, second floor of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Town looking for volunteers

Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors

This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the town. Related experience is desirable. Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Library Board of Trustees

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Arts and Culture Commission

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications for all of these are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

CCJ hosts annual family Christmas

CCJ has been providing Christmas gifts for low-income families since 2004. Families that are in need of help should come to The Little Tree House any Tuesday or Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to fill out an application and schedule their appointment.

Parents should bring some form of ID for each child. Children must be 18 or younger. Children in the quad-city area who qualify for free lunch at school, qualify for Family Christmas.

Family Christmas distribution days are Dec. 20-22, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., by appointment. Each child receives an age-appropriate gift, an item of clothing, two books and a filled stocking. Parents select the gifts best suited to their child from age-appropriate table displays.

Anyone wanting to support this project can drop off unwrapped new gifts at 505 W. Gurley St., at the Little Tree House or the Methodist Church office. In 2016, CCJ provided gifts for 1,400 children whose parents needed such assistance.

Most needed items this year include: building blocks, dolls, educational toys, small stocking stuffers, games, skateboards, pajamas, jeans, sweaters, picture books, early readers, teen novels, craft kits, scooters, sleeping bags, sports equipment, twin bed blankets, candy and gift cards.

People Who Care Volunteer meeting

A meeting for people interesting in volunteering with People Who Care is planned for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at their offices, Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., 928-445-2480.

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and physical limitations, in order to help them to continue living in their own homes, independent living apartment and in their own communities.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and where enrolled neighbors live. The majority of our neighbors live alone.

Reach out and help as a People Who Care volunteer with one-to-one assistance with transportation to healthcare appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork or with visiting a neighbor in their home or calling for just a few minutes a week.

Call People Who Care at 928-445-2480 for information or let us know you will be coming to the meeting.

United Way grant cycle begins

United Way of Yavapai County is excited to announce its second grant cycle for 2017-18. The deadline for submitting proposals is Friday, Dec. 22.

Applicants must be nonprofit organizations or educational institutions. Applications must align to the three United Way initiatives to reduce poverty, therefore the program must fall under the categories of Health, Education or Income (meaning employability/workforce development). The program requesting funds must only serve Yavapai County.

Download the application from the website at www.yavapaiuw.org/rfps. For questions, call or email 928-778-6605 or admin@yavapaiuw.org.

Don’t Spend Christmas Alone this year

Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church of Prescott will be hosting the 37th annual “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” community dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

“Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” will provide a free full Christmas dinner and fellowship for everyone in the quad-city area who may be alone or feel alone on this day. Volunteers will visit the homebound and deliver a free meal, so that they too may feel a part of the community celebration.

Last year, several hundred people were served despite a very snowy, white Christmas. Some people who attended were new to the community, others could not be with family members for various reasons, some had no homes, and some just felt alone. Along with a homemade meal, guests can enjoy Christmas Carols and a visit from Santa.

The opportunity to volunteer for “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” will be opened to the community; and that information will be shared at a later date. The event relies heavily on the time and talent of volunteers; and volunteers must be 13 or older.

The church is located at 2000 Shepherds Lane, one block north of the airport light on Highway 89 in Prescott.

To donate to this event, or for more general information, call Saint Luke’s Church at 928-778-4499.

Federal employment workshop in January

The Prescott Valley Public Library will be partnering with the Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System to host a “Federal Employment Workshop.” This workshop is designed to help veterans navigate USAJOBS and “How to apply for Federal Employment.”

This is a two-part program, with the first part covering “translating military service to civilian employment.” Forms will be provided along with instructions and what documentation is needed for federal employment. The second part of the federal employment workshop will provide one on one assistance. There will be two Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists to assist veterans.

This will take place in the Glassford Hill Room from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Federal Employment Workshop. You must attend first class in order to attend second class.

For more information, call 928-759-6196.

Public Library book club meets Jan. 18

The PVPL Book Club will be starting 2018 by reading and discussing “The Nest” a novel by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney. The group will meet each month on the third Thursday at 10:30 a.m.



If you’re looking for a book club to join, check us out on Jan. 18, in the Glassford Hill Room. Book clubs prove that books bring people together and the New Year is a perfect time to join our book club.

The following books will be discussed:

• Jan. 18 — The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

• Feb. 15 — Swing Time by Zadie Smith

• March 15 — The Light Between Oceans by M. Stedman

• April 19 — Small Great Things by Jodie Picoult

Next Monday night movie Jan. 22

The next Monday night movie will be “Nights in Rodanthe” (PG-13).

An unhappily married woman retreats to an inn on the North Carolina coast, where she meets a doctor who’s struggling with his own crisis of conscience. Based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel.

Runtime - 97 minutes. Cast: Diane Lane, Richard Gere, Christopher Meloni, Viola Davis, Scott Glenn.

It will show at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium. Call 928-759-3040.

Prescott Valley Public Library coffee, conversation Jan. 26

Graham Chapman of Monty Python once said, “You see, I don’t believe that libraries should be drab places where people sit in silence; that has been the main reason for our policy of employing wild animals as librarians.”



If you’d like to find out more about how your local library functions, or just meet some wild animals, come to our first monthly “Coffee and Conversation with the Librarians and (new) Director” at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Friday, Jan. 26, from 9-10 a.m. in the Crystal Room of the Library.

You may be surprised to learn that they don’t just sit and read all day. Monthly “Coffee and Conversation with the Librarians and Director” will be held on the fourth Friday of the month from 9-10 a.m.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

AARP Smart Driver Class set for Jan. 8

New Year’s Resolution: Start 1918 by being a Smart Driver and attending a course developed to help drivers 50 years and older to improve their skills and to be safer drivers longer.

The research-based ‘AARP Smart Driver’ instructional class covers age-related physical changes, rules of the road and local driving problems. Many insurance companies offer a discount for completion of this class.

The class will be hosted by Findlay Auto Group and will be held on Jan. 9. Please register by calling the instructor, Ken, at 928-771-8350, as space is limited.

Come on Down! YCPAC presents The Price is Right Jan. 19

The suspense of live competition. The thrill of the showcase. The drama of guessing the actual retail price without going over. It all comes together at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, when Yavapai College Performing Arts Center presents The Price is Right Live.

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase!



Playing to near sold out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

Produced by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia, The Price is Right is the longest-running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.

Tickets for The Price is Right Live start at $29. For reservations or more information, please contact the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 928-776-2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free) or visit www.ycpac.com.