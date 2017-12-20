Putting a two-acre shine on Christmas

Every year for the past eight years, John Cornell has taken his two-acre piece of property and filled it with thousands of Christmas lights.

It all started about 25 years ago when he and his wife were living in Scottsdale, Cornell said. They decorated their house up so much that it made the newspaper every year and the limo tours featuring lit-up houses would always come by. Then they moved and he had to figure out how to fill up two acres of property and make it look halfway decent, he said.

His first idea was a two-by-four bolted to the peak of his roof which he ran lights up and down to give it the effect of a Christmas tree and then, he put the light-tree he originally had on the roof of his garage in the yard and they started growing from there, he said. Now, what he’s got includes 12 trees, lights randomly laid down on the ground to fill the space in between and lights around all of his 1,300 feet of fence, Cornell said. Last year, he added an archway over the entryway and this year, he did his fence differently, he said.

“I probably added about another 5,000 lights this year. I probably add (3,000 to) 5,000 lights every year,” Cornell said. “I feel like now when I come out here, it’s starting to get really complete. This is what I do for my Christmas. My wife decorates the inside of the house, I decorate the outside. We don’t have any kids … we don’t really exchange gifts, we don’t have a lot of family or anything like that.”

Cornell described himself as a little bit of Clark Griswold, adding he does his display tastefully and elegantly. When someone’s driving by and sees his house at 9750 Poquito Valley Road, they not only marvel at the wonder of it, but realize that everyone out there has one or two acres and nobody else has displays quite like him, he said. He has inspired others to start, but none have gone to the degree he has.

Not only will people stop and talk to him about his display, but they’ve even done it in the summer, said his wife, Carol.

“We have neighbors or people that drive up and down this road even stop in the summertime to say ‘thank you’ for putting the lights up,” Carol said. “We love them.”

Though he spends about $500 per year to get new lights to add to what he has, Cornell said all his lights are LED and he has solar. It costs him nothing to keep the display on, he said.

It takes about two weeks to put all of it up and he starts preparing for next year the day after Christmas, Cornell said.

“I go out the day after Christmas, early in the morning and I scour all the stores for the Christmas lights sales and stock up,” he said. “It saves me a lot of money to do that then.”

Cornell said he has all sorts of plans to expand, but what he really wants to do is have writing in lights in the center of the yard that people could read when they’re coming by. When he was in Scottsdale, he had a string of lights spelling out “Happy Holidays,” so it’d be easy for him to do that one, he added.

He’s also got some ideas for the roof, including having a big tree on top of it, Cornell said.

“I would love to get a plane ride and see what it looks like from above. We’re really close to the glide path of the airport, the planes fly right over our heads … it’s got to look spectacular,” he said. “I’d love to have a drone and do some aerial photographs.”

Cornell also said he has an idea of getting two big poles, running wire across them and suspending Santa in his sleigh with reindeer. It’s grandiose and would cost a lot of money though, he said.