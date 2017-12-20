PV writers group members must travel for meetings

The Prescott Professional Writers group is moving its meetings back to Prescott.

The group met for years at the Prescott Public Library, but the lack of parking and the institution of room rental fees brought them to the Prescott Valley Public Library about three years ago.

Now the organization has resumed its meetings in Prescott.

“I’m happy to see PWP return to Prescott as the meetings were always better attended there, and they were more vibrant,” said Joe DiBuduo, PWP vice president. “I believe many members who dropped out because of the drive to Prescott Valley will rejoin.”

The Prescott location was called into question about four years ago when scheduling became an issue, said Patrick Fogarty, the organization’s current president.

The Prescott Public Library was not able to guarantee all reserved dates and times for its rooms without the caveat that library events supersede all other reservations.

“We looked into the matter, and they seemed to have things straightened out,” Fogarty said. “We had so many members saying we wanted to be back in Prescott.

“Whatever misunderstanding there was happened years ago. Prescott Library opened their arms and they are working well with us.”

People may have to walk a block or two when the library parking lot fills up, he added.

No matter which space they occupied, Fogarty said the writers group “gifted” the libraries with about $250 each year just to help out.

The organization pays $30 each month for the use of two rooms, Founders suites A and B, at the Prescott Library for two hours. About 125 members make up PWP, with about 70 attending monthly meetings. They meet at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, usually with a guest speaker. The public is welcome to attend.

PWP membership is $20 per year and includes monthly programs and networking with publishing industry speakers, contest, marketing and event updates via the PWP Facebook (members only) page, and posting personal website links. Members also may attend free workshops presented by the organization during the year and can enter the PWP writing contest at a special cost.

The Jan. 23 meeting features Mike Rothmiller who will cover several topics: how to generate publicity for novels by creating press releases; how to gather normally unavailable documents and government records by use of the Freedom of Information Act; how to weave government documents and records into a “creative nonfiction novel,” and the pros and cons of working with a co-author.

For more information on PWP, visit the website prescottwriters.com.