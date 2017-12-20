Santa eats out

Ever wonder what Santa does in his off-hours? Well, we found out. First, he was at the church listening to the children as they told him of what they wanted for Christmas. Then he was at ‘50s Diner having breakfast, but that didn’t stop him from slipping into the booth beside Madyson Wynn and chatting with her for a few minutes. But he didn’t stop there. Waitresses Rose and Joyce, pictured, got a hug from Santa and their picture taken with him. So now you know, Santa is busy even when he is off duty.