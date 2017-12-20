Second gas station coming to Dewey-Humboldt

The small trapezoid-shaped piece of property at the southeast corner of highways 69 and 169 where Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humboldt abut has been vacant for decades. Zoned C2-4 (Commercial General Sales and Service), the owners have applied, and been approved, for a building permit to erect a seven-pump gas station and convenience store, the second in Dewey-Humboldt.

Building contractor Rod Sheehan, with WesBuild NM, LLC, said this is the 10th gas station he and his family business have built, the most recent two being Giant stations in Flagstaff. They closely follow all safety and environmental policies set by the state Department of Environmental Quality for gas stations.

“It’s quite expensive. The system is very sophisticated with LED screens that monitor 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We use a modern welded tank made of steel and fiberglass that is double-lined. The lines to the dispensers are also double-lined,” Sheehan said. “The sumps have alarm systems in them that will automatically shut everything off. There are redundant systems on top of that.”

After construction is completed, the system and lines are pressure tested before adding fuel, he added.

The town’s General Plan includes this property in the Community Core Land Use Designation, which states, “Commercial and residential zoning districts would be appropriate in the core.” So no zoning change requests, General Plan amendments or other entitlements were needed from the town prior to Sheehan applying for a building permit.

In addition to the cost of constructing the gas station and 3,750-square-foot convenience store, Sheehan said his company also has about $450,000 worth of offsite work, most tied up in major improvements to the intersection.

A traffic study indicated the need for a deceleration lane so traffic can safely make a turn off Highway 69. Highway 169 will be widened on both sides. This also will make it easier for traffic to access Mortimer Family Farm, he said.

Dewey-Humboldt’s Dark Sky ordinance requires businesses to list what type of lighting they will use. This property, at 1.57 acres, is allowed 157,000 lumens. The application indicates plans for a total of 155,711 lumens, in compliance with the town’s Light Pollution Control Resolution.

“We really care about quality and what we build,” Sheehan said. He invites anyone with concerns to stop by the job trailer now on site. If he is there and available, he is happy to speak with the community.