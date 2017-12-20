Yavapai College presents ‘The Price is Right’ Jan. 19

The suspense of live competition. The thrill of the showcase. The drama of guessing the actual retail price without going over. It all comes together at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, when Yavapai College Performing Arts Center presents “The Price is Right Live.”

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase!



Playing to near sold out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

Tickets start at $29. For reservations or information, call 928-776-2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free) or visit www.ycpac.com.