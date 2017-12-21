Prep Girls Basketball: Bradshaw Mountain edges Greenway

Bradshaw Mountain’s girls’ basketball team headed into the holiday break on a positive note, notching a narrow 56-54 victory over Greenway in a 4A contest Thursday night at Gary Kunow Gym in Prescott Valley.

The 4A No. 11-ranked Bears’ record improved to 5-6 overall and 5-3 in power-point games. Greenway dropped to 1-10 and 0-8, and has now lost eight straight power-point tilts.

Guard Mica Nellis paced Bradshaw Mountain with 15 points and four assists. Two other Bears scored in double figures, including post Rylee Bundrick, who had 14 points and six rebounds, and Delaney Clark, who tallied 10 points and six boards.

“It was a great team effort, and all of our girls played well,” Bears coach Rick Haltom said. “The girls will get the next four days off and come back Tuesday to get ready for the Prescott tournament.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain will play in the 2017 Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic tournament Friday, Dec. 29, and Saturday, Dec. 30, at Prescott High School’s dome and auxiliary gyms. First up, the Bears battle Grand Canyon region foe Mingus Union at 9 a.m. on the 29th in the auxiliary gym.

Greenway will take the next two weeks off for the holidays before returning to the hardwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, when the Demons play host to Metro Tech in Phoenix.

