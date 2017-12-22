Player Feature: Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson hopes Northern Arizona propels pro career

Like his brother before him, Northern Arizona Suns forward Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson has landed in the Grand Canyon State trying to make a name for himself in basketball.

From 2013-15, Rahlir’s younger sibling, Rondae, was a star forward at the University of Arizona. After playing only two seasons in Tucson, the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets drafted Rondae, 22, and today he’s a starting forward for the New York-based franchise.

The more reserved Rahlir (pronounced Rah-leer), 26, has traversed a different path than his more famous brother, although he’s at peace with whatever fate becomes of him professionally, whether or not it’s in the NBA Gatorade League.

“He’s more vocal in the things he does,” Rahlir said of Rondae from Suns practice Thursday in Prescott Valley, “but we’re kind of the same in the sense of we just like to enjoy life and have fun.”

Northern Arizona chose the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Rahlir with the sixth pick in the first round of the G League Draft this past off-season. Through 17 games as a reserve with the Suns, Rahlir’s averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 24.7 minutes per contest. Northern Arizona (7-11 overall record) plays host to the Oklahoma City Blue (9-10) at 7 tonight at Prescott Valley Event Center.

“He’s our energy guy – defense, offensively – he’s just trying to get everything going,” said Suns starting forward Anthony Bennett, a close friend of Rahlir’s who regularly hangs out and eats meals with him on the road. “Defensively, he’s one of the first ones communicating, making sure everybody’s on the same page during the game, even in practice.”

Last season, the versatile Rahlir played for the Orangeville A’s of the National Basketball League (NBL) of Canada, where he averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals in 38 games.

Rahlir shot nearly 47 percent from the field for Orangeville, and first-year Northern Arizona coach Cody Toppert wants him to be as aggressive on offense as he is on defense, where he excels in guarding multiple positions. Rondae’s found his groove with the Nets in that regard, but Rahlir’s still searching.

“His next step in his career, wherever that is, is going to be to fully continue to embrace that style of play in terms of his ability to change the game defensively and guard multiple positions,” said Coppert, referring to Rahlir as a “spark plug” and a “Swiss Army knife of sorts.” “And really what we’re working on is giving him confidence in his outside shot. We have confidence in him knocking down those shots, and it’s more about him finding that groove and that rhythm.”

Rahlir earned NBL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016-17, which no doubt caught the eye of former Northern Arizona coach Ty Ellis in the draft. His 83 steals were an NBL best, and he notched 10 double-doubles.

He finished the campaign ranked ninth in scoring, 12th in rebounding and 13th in assists in the league.

At season’s end, prior to latching on with the Suns, Rahlir returned to the States and played in only one game for the Detroit Pistons’ NBA Summer League team, registering two points and a rebound in 14 minutes.

“I kind of wanted to come back just to get some good training, in a sense be closer to home, and I wanted to come back and play for originally coach Ty Ellis [now a Phoenix Suns assistant], who I’ve talked to before,” Rahlir said.

PENNSYLVANIA ROOTS

The Hollis-Jefferson brothers were raised in Chester, Pennsylvania, where Rahlir led his Chester High School team to a 4A state championship his junior year. Rahlir still visits Chester, and he gives back to the community’s poorer elements.



“I love going back home,” he said. “There’s nothing but love back home for me and my brother.”

Northern Arizona swingman Derrick Jones Jr. grew up with the Hollis-Jeffersons, and he played briefly in Chester with Rondae, who’s two years older than him.

Jones Jr. praised Rahlir for his work ethic and for helping him refocus mentally on the floor this season. He added that Rahlir’s like an older brother to him.

“He’s great in his own way,” Jones Jr. said of Rahlir. “I don’t think people compare him to his brother. His brother is who he is because he did what he was supposed to do. Rahlir’s here [with Northern Arizona] because he did what he was supposed to do.

“We’re all playing at different levels, but at the end of the day it’s not where you’re startin’ at, it’s where you’re going to finish at. And, in my heart, I believe Rahlir is an NBA defender.”

Bennett said Rahlir can talk with Rondae about anything, basketball-related or not. Rondae wasn’t immediately available for a phone interview this week.

“Rondae’s a pretty cool guy,” Bennett added. “When he’s [Rahlir’s] having problems off the court, he’s definitely a guy to go to. Just that relationship and communication between them two is important.”

FAMILY TIES

Rahlir played four seasons for NCAA Division I Temple University in nearby Philadelphia, guiding the Owls to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and advancing to the third round twice, from 2009-13. Temple is where he learned the importance of being a hard, gritty worker.

“You really have to be a team player if you want to be successful,” Rahlir said.

After earning a degree in social work, Rahlir went undrafted by the NBA in 2013 and headed to Europe to compete for AB Contern in the Luxembourg Diekirch League for one season. That year, he Skyped with Rondae during the latter’s freshman campaign at U of A.

Rahlir said he still keeps up with Rondae as often as he can, talking “here and there” due to their busy schedules. He streams Nets games on the internet when possible.

“He’s focused on what he has to do, and I’m focused on what I’m doing,” Rahlir added. “We can go a little bit without talking and still be connected.”

In 2014-15, Rahlir returned to the States and made his NBA Development League debut (now G League) with the Delaware 87ers, lasting one campaign before relocating to Canada.

“Staying close to family is one of the biggest things that everybody thinks about,” said Bennett, a Toronto native. “But playing overseas, playing in Canada, is definitely not a bad thing. You can definitely get your rhythm there.”

These days, Rahlir and Rondae’s parents are divorced, and the brothers maintain close ties with their mother, Rylanda Hollis. In the offseason, the brothers work out together and share stories.

The 6-foot-7, 214-pound Rondae is playing his third season for the Nets, and he’s faring well. Rahlir’s happy for Rondae’s success and stability, which he would like to gain for himself someday. Rondae enjoys New York City, and Rahlir hopes he reaches the NBA playoffs, wins a championship and becomes an All-Star.

“I’m extremely proud of what he’s accomplished, and I know my story is different than his and I have to take an alternate route,” Rahlir added. “I just have to work a little bit harder, and the goal is to get to where he’s at.

“I’m trying to find somewhere to call home where I can just play, and just get my years in in basketball.”

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.