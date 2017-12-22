Prescott Valley police deliver an unexpected Christmas

A seven-year-old boy received surprised Christmas gifts when Prescott Valley police officers delivered clothing, school supplies, and toys.

It started with a search warrant, served by the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force. When officers made entry into the house, they found the boy living in “deplorable conditions,” said PVPD spokesman Jerry Ferguson.

“It was learned that the boy was sleeping on a dirty, stained mattress on the floor that he shared with other adults in the residence,” Ferguson said. “He had very few clothes, no coat, and didn’t even own a toothbrush.”

School officials reported that he didn’t have proper school supplies.

“When asked what he wanted for Christmas, he said he wasn’t expecting anything,” Ferguson said.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety moved the boy to a temporary home where he would be safe, and the Prescott Valley Police Officers’ Association raised money to buy him clothes, school supplies, and toys.

The boy’s broad smile when he was given the gifts “made all the efforts worthwhile,” Ferguson said.