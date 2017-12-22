Prescott Valley police step up traffic enforcement Dec. 22-31

This holiday season, Prescott Valley Police will be out in force seeking to keep the community safe, according to a news release.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program. This emphasis begins Friday, Dec. 22, and continues through Dec. 31. On New Year’s Eve, with the cooperation of the Prescott Police Department, the Chino Valley Police Department, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, there will be a saturation patrol in the entire quad-city area.



The objective of the enforcement program is to reduce the number of car crashes and the resulting injuries and fatalities through increased, highly visible enforcement. Police will focus on occupant restraint, impaired driving, speeding and pedestrian safety. Efforts will be focused along Highway 69, one of the busiest corridors in the quad-city area.

Prescott Valley Police would like to remind motorists and passengers it takes only a second or two to fasten a seatbelt. A seatbelt could help save your life. The Prescott Valley Police Department would also like to remind everyone who drinks to have a designated driver. Be responsible and enjoy the holiday weekend!

Please report suspected DUI, reckless, or unsafe driving to your local law enforcement. The Prescott Valley Police Department may be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, or 911 for emergencies.