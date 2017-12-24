Obituary: James Robison McCausland

James Robison McCausland began his journey to the Church Triumphant on Dec. 13, 2017, and was preceded by his parents, wife Carol, brother Ross Jr., grandson Ian and granddaughter Alana.

Jim was born on April 19, 1928, in Wichita, Kansas, to Ruberta Ruth Robison and Ross McCausland and was baptized Christmas Eve at St. John’s Episcopal Church. He later became a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Wichita.

Jim was appointed to and attended the United States Naval Academy for one year. Jim graduated from Kansas State University in 1949 with a BS degree in milling technology.

Jim met Carol Joan Welch in 1949 and they were married the following year. Carol and Jim have three daughters: Kyle McCullough (James) of St. Peters, Missouri, Jo McCausland (Partner Terry) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fairview, North Carolina, and Drue Anderson (Karl) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and were blessed with five grandchildren Morgan (Jackie) McCullough and Keegan McCullough, Alana McLaughlin Jones, and Matthew and Ian Anderson, as well as four great grandchildren including triplets Sydney, Bryce and Ayden McCullough, and Abigail Margaret Jones.

Jim joined the Quaker Oats Company in 1953 and enjoyed a very successful 36-year career there. Jim distinguished himself in both Operations and Marketing. He transferred to six different cities across the U.S. to manage Quaker plants, and he finally settled in St. Charles, Illinois, for 26 years. In 1991, Jim and Carol retired to Surprise, Arizona, for 26 years; they also maintained a retirement home in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, and then moved the retirement home to Prescott, Arizona. Jim made his final move last spring to Dewey, Arizona.

In 1956, Jim and Carol joined the Lutheran Church in America and remained very active in church activities and many civic affairs. Jim was a delegate to the National Lutheran Church in America Synod conventions, as well as statewide co-chairman of stewardship and funding campaigns. A proud achievement of Jim’s was being chosen in 1980 as the first-ever layman to be Chairman of the Board of Lutheran Social Services of Illinois. His community and civic affairs included Jaycee’s, Community Chest, Friends in Service Here (F.I.S.H.), community theatre, several school boards, Meals on Wheels and helped co-found the P.R.I.D.E. recycling center. A memorial service for Jim will be held on Dec. 27, 2017, at Pan De Vida Lutheran Church, 16221 N. Greasewood St., Surprise, AZ 85378, at 11 a.m., with an hour family visitation at 10 a.m. His ashes will be placed next to Carol in the crypt in the Memorial Cemetery in Appleton, Wisconsin. Donations in his memory may be made to Pan De Vida Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Information provided by survivors.