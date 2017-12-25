2017 Fall All-Courier: Cross-Country

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2017 Fall All-Courier Team. Fall soccer will be included in the 2017-18 Winter All-Courier Team selections. Congratulations to each player on a great fall season.
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Matthew Bradley, senior, Prescott [Courier Runner of the Year]: Champion, 1st overall, at Division III state meet in 16 minutes, 4 seconds; Led Badgers’ boys’ team to fourth-place finish at state.
Garrett Ward, senior, Prescott: 19th overall at Division III state meet in 17:04.
Alec Almendarez, sophomore, Prescott: 29th overall at Division III state meet in 17:28.
Matthew Fredericks, senior, Prescott: 30th overall at Division III state meet in 17:28.
Andrew Skogen, junior, Chino Valley: 63rd overall at Division III state meet in 18:01.
HONORABLE MENTION
Zackary Zertuche, junior, Prescott: 82nd overall at Division III state meet in 18:18.
David Gehman, senior, Chino Valley: 91st overall at Division III state meet in 18:22.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Makenna Bray, sophomore, Prescott: 13th overall at Division III state meet in 20 minutes, 10 seconds.
Emily McMahon, sophomore, Prescott: 28th overall at Division III state meet in 20:55.
Anna Maria Zea, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 33rd overall at Division II state meet in 20:55.
Tea Castro, freshman, Prescott: 32nd overall at Division III state meet in 21:03.
Carissa Evans, senior, Prescott: 48th overall at Division III state meet in 21:35.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kara Hillig, senior, Prescott: 107th overall at Division III state meet in 23:25.
Nayeli Saldana, freshman, Chino Valley: 111th overall at Division III state meet in 23:29.
