2017 Fall All-Courier: Golf

Prescott's Joey Christopherson named All-Courier Golfer of the Year

Prescott’s Joey Christopherson tees off during a match in the fall. Christopherson is our 2017 Fall All-Courier Golfer of the Year. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

By Courier Sports

  • Originally Published: December 25, 2017 6:03 a.m.

    • EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2017 Fall All-Courier Team. Fall soccer will be included in the 2017-18 Winter All-Courier Team selections. Congratulations to each player on a great fall season.

    FIRST TEAM

    Joey Christopherson, senior, Prescott [All-Courier Golfer of the Year]: Season average of 2.4 shots over par, shot low round of season at Prescott Country Club with a 3-under 33. Division II state tournament qualifier.

    Brance Christopherson, senior, Prescott: Season average of 4.2 shots over par. Division II state tournament qualifier.

    Dillon Osborn, senior, Prescott: Division II state tournament qualifier.

    Payton Peterson, junior, Prescott: Season average of 3.2 shots over par. Division II state tournament qualifier.

    Carson Randa, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain

