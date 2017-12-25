2017 Fall All-Courier: Golf

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2017 Fall All-Courier Team. Fall soccer will be included in the 2017-18 Winter All-Courier Team selections. Congratulations to each player on a great fall season.

FIRST TEAM

Joey Christopherson, senior, Prescott [All-Courier Golfer of the Year]: Season average of 2.4 shots over par, shot low round of season at Prescott Country Club with a 3-under 33. Division II state tournament qualifier.

Brance Christopherson, senior, Prescott: Season average of 4.2 shots over par. Division II state tournament qualifier.

Dillon Osborn, senior, Prescott: Division II state tournament qualifier.

Payton Peterson, junior, Prescott: Season average of 3.2 shots over par. Division II state tournament qualifier.

Carson Randa, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain