2017 Fall All-Courier: Swimming

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2017 Fall All-Courier Team. Fall soccer will be included in the 2017-18 Winter All-Courier Team selections. Congratulations to each player on a great fall season.

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Harris Temple, Prescott, sophomore, sprinter [All-Courier Swimmer of the Year]: Division II state champion. Captured first individual state title in Badgers program history, winning the 100-yard freestyle in a school-record 46.92 seconds. Placed second at state in the 50 free in 21.62 seconds. Member of the Badgers boys’ 200 free relay team that placed fifth at state.

Joshua Baillie, Bradshaw Mountain, sophomore, middle/long distance: Finished 16th in the Division II state meet’s finals of the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 50.54 seconds. Baillie also placed 12th in the 500 free in 4:54.39.

Tate Bassett, Prescott, senior middle distance: Member of the Badgers boys’ 200-yard free relay team that placed fifth at the Division II state meet.

Sean Henegar, Prescott, sophomore, middle distance

Dallin Jex, Prescott, senior, middle distance: Member of the Badgers boys’ 200-yard free relay team that placed fifth at the Division II state meet.

Paul Kinach, Prescott, senior, sprinter: Member of the Badgers boys’ 200-yard free relay team that placed fifth at the Division II state meet.

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Renee Baillie, Bradshaw Mountain, junior, sprinter

Brea Christopherson, Prescott, senior middle distance

Lily Deakin, Prescott, sophomore, middle distance

Lacey Ingallina, Prescott, junior, middle distance

Makenzie Ingallina, Prescott, sophomore, middle distance

Trinity Lazzell, Prescott, senior, middle distance